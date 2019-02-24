Former local heavyweight boxer Brendan Barrett lost a fight Saturday night at Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island.
Barrett, who grew up and lived in Little Egg Harbor Township before moving to Los Angeles last year, lost by a seventh-round knockout against Joe Cusumano, of Danville, Virginia, in a bout that, latinboxsports.com reported, included six knockdowns and a brawl after the fight between the two corners.
"I want to let everyone know that I'm fine and back in L.A. healthy and safe," Barrett, 37, wrote on his Facebook page Sunday. "I'm sure rumors about the fight and occurrences after the fight are going around. I'm not at liberty to talk about anything at this time but I will keep you all posted when I can."
According to the latinboxsports.com report, Cusumano (18-2, 16 KOs) was credited with three knockdowns in the fourth round, though Barrett (7-2-2, 5 KOs) claimed he had been pushed to the canvas at least once.
In the fifth round, Barrett, a former wrestler at Pinelands Regional High School and professional mixed martial arts fighter, apparently reverted to his MMA background by picking up Cusumano and tossing him through the ropes and onto the scorer's table.
One round later, Barrett connected with an overhand right that sent Cusumano to the canvas. The fight ended in the seventh when Cusumano landed a right cross that put Barrett down for the fourth time nine seconds before the end of the round.
The unnamed referee stopped the bout without a count, touching off a brawl among the two corners and some fans at ringside that required arena security to intervene.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.