Anthony Young to fight for state title Saturday

Pleasantville welterweight Anthony Young (right) poses with the state welterweight championship belt with Juan Rodriguez Jr.

 DAVID WEINBERG / Staff Writer

Pleasantville welterweight boxer Anthony Young delivered a huge victory in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Young (21-2, 8 KOs) won a third-round TKO over former world champion Sadam Ali (24-3, 14 KOs) on the Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs undercard at T-Mobile Arena.

"New Jersey in the building," Young told BoxingScene.com after the fight.

Young, a former football player at Pleasantville High School, entered the ring as a 13-1 underdog but had little trouble pulling off the upset.

According to a replay shown by the streaming network DAZN, Young hurt Ali, the former World Boxing Organization super-welterweight champ, with a body shot early in the third round.

When Ali backed toward a corner, Young followed him and unleashed a flurry of unanswered punches, prompting referee Robert Byrd to stop the bout at 3 minutes, 38 seconds of the round.

"I just wanted to let the welterweight division know I'm a real player," Young told BadLeftHook.com. "Stopping him in the fashion I did, I just want to let everyone know at 147 (pounds) I'm here."

Young, 31, will soon be ranked in the top 15 in the World Boxing Council ratings, perhaps the top 12. He would be the second active local fighter to earn a world rating. Millville junior-middleweight/super-welterweight Thomas LaManna is 12th in the WBO.

Ali, a 30-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, won the WBO super-welterweight belt by beating former champ Miguel Cotto on Dec. 2, 2017. He lost it with a fourth-round TKO defeat against current champ Jaime Mungia (33-0, 26 KOs) last May 12.

According to BadLeftHook.com, Young started Saturday's fight strong, hurting Ali with several shots in the opening round. Ali reportedly had trouble getting properly warmed up and Young took advantage of that.

Saturday's card was promoted by Oscar de la Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions. Talks are ongoing to have that organization stage a card in Atlantic City at Ocean Casino Resort. It would be held June 20 in conjunction with Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame events.

With Saturday's win, there's an outside chance Young could be the headliner on that card.

"We'll enjoy this victory now, and figure out what's next later," he told BoxingScene.com.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Tags

Sportswriter/columnist

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 27th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments