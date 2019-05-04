Pleasantville welterweight Anthony Young delivered a huge victory in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Young (21-2, 8 KOs) registered a third-round TKO over former world champion Sadam Ali (24-3, 14 KOs) on the Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs undercard at T-Mobile Arena.
"New Jersey in the building," Young told BoxingScene.com after the fight.
Young, a former football player at Pleasantville High School, entered the ring as a 13-1 underdog, but had little trouble pulling off the upset.
According to a replay shown by the streaming network DAZN, Young hurt Ali, the former World Boxing Organization super-welterweight champ, with a body shot early in the third round. When Ali backed toward a corner, Young followed him and unleashed a flurry of unanswered punches, prompting referee Robert Byrd to stop the bout at two minutes, 38 seconds of the round.
"I just wanted to let the welterweight division know I'm a real player," Young told BadLeftHook.com. "Stopping him in the fashion I did, I just want to let everyone know at 147 (pounds), I'm here."
Young, 31, will soon be ranked in the top 15 in the World Boxing Council ratings and perhaps the top 12. He would be the second local fighter to earn world rating. Millville junior-middleweight/super-welterweight Thomas LaManna is 12th in the WBO.
Ali, a 30-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, had won the WBO super-welterweight belt by beating former champ Miguel Cotto on Dec. 2, 2017. He lost it with a fourth-round TKO defeat against current champ Jaime Mungia (33-0, 26 KOs) last May 12.
According to BadLeftHook.com, Young started Saturday's fight strong, hurting Ali with several shots in the opening round. Ali reportedly had trouble getting properly warmed up and Young took advantage of that.
Saturday's card was promoted by Oscar de la Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions. Talks are ongoing to have that organization stage a card in Atlantic City at Ocean Casino Resort. It would be held on June 20 in conjunction with the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame ceremonies.
With Saturday's win, there's an outside chance he could be the headliner on that card.
"We'll enjoy this victory now, and figure out what's next later," Young told BoxingScene.com.
