ATLANTIC CITY - Pleasantville boxer Anthony Young wants to make noise in the welterweight division this year.
He started 2019 with a bang, winning the New Jersey State championship with a sixth-round TKO over Juan Rodriguez Jr. of Union City Saturday before a roaring crowd at Showboat hotel.
"It feels good to win the state title," Young said. "But it's just a short-term goal. I've got bigger fish to fry."
Young (20-2, 7 KOs) dropped Rodriguez (13-7, 6 KOs) with a short, crisp right hand in the opening seconds of the sixth.
Rodriguez slowly climbed off the canvas and Young pounced, hammering him with a 10-punch flurry as the crowd fans roared. Referee Benjie Estevez wisely stopped it at one minute, 12 seconds of the round.
That ended an action-packed, entertaining fight that had fans on their feet throughout. Young scored a knockdown in the first round with a right hook, but Rodriguez recovered and the two swapped punches for the next four rounds before Young took command.
"I started head hunting for a few rounds, but my corner told me to settle down," Young said. "The double-jab, right hand was there all night and I started taking advantage of that."
Young, a former football standout at Pleasantville High School, became the fourth New Jersey champion, joining Mays Landing heavyweight Quian Davis, Atlantic City super-middleweight DeCarlo Perez and Toms River middleweight Chris Thomas.
Young earned the belt that was vacated by Millville's Thomas LaManna, who is now competing at junior-middleweight.
Davis (6-0-2, 2 KOs) and Atlantic City super-middleweight Gabriel Pham (10-1, 5 KOs) also earned victories Saturday.
Davis, who is the state heavyweight champion, took a four-round, unanimous decision over Larry Knight (3-18-1, 1 KO), from Birmingham, Georgia in a non-title bout.
Both landed some big punches, but Davis, a 38-year-old former football and baseball standout at Buena Regional High School, was more active and accurate.
"I was actually retired (from boxing) for nine months, but when this fight came up, I took it," Davis said. "I'm a competitor."
Pham was awarded a bizarre TKO victory over Colombia's Ronald Montes (18-12, 16 KOs) when Montes refused to come out of his corner for the fourth round. Seconds after the fight was halted, however, Montes was smiling as he congratulated Pham.
"He said I hurt him with a body shot," Pham said. "I don't know. I was actually hoping to get more rounds in because I need the work, but I also wanted to get him out of there."
That was a pattern that cropped up again in the main event.
Paulsboro heavyweight Chazz Witherspoon (38-3, 29 KOs) won via TKO when Panama's Santander Silgado (28-7, 23 KOs) refused to leave his corner for the third round.
New Jersey Athletic Control Board Commissioner Larry Hazzard said Silgado's purse will be withheld pending a hearing.
In other bouts, New York light-heavyweight Frederic Julen (11-0, 9 KOs), a native of Paris, France, earned a TKO at the end of the fourth round against Miami's Milton Nunez (35-22, 31 KOs). Youngstown, Ohio lightweight Alejandro Salina (10-2, 9 KOs) earned a fifth-round TKO over San Diego's Pablo Cupul (10-29, 5 KOs). Jersey City super-featherweight Andrew Bentley (5-3, 1 KO) handed Camden's Videl Rivera (8-1, 5 KOs) his first loss via five-round, technical decision. The bout was halted due to an accidental head butt during the fifth.
Brooklyn, New York welterweight Yurik Mamedov (11-1, 3 KOs) took a six-round, unanimous decision over Jersey City's Jordan Rosario (3-7, 0 KOs). Jersey City middleweight Robert Terry (3-0, 0 KOs) stayed unbeaten with a four-round, unanimous decision over Alberto Delgado (0-7-4) of Roanoke, Virginia.
Notes: Boxing returns to Atlantic City April 13 when middleweight champions Claressa Shields (8-0, 2 KOs) and Christian Hammer (24-0, 13 KOs) meet in a unification fight at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall's Adrian Phillips Ballroom. The fight will be televised on Showtime. Atlantic City middleweight Isiah Seldon (12-2-1, 4 KOs) is scheduled to be on the undercard.
Vineland super-welterweight Ismael Garcia (10-0-1, 4 KOs) will fight for the first time in almost three years on March 30 when he faces Tanzania native Fabian Lyimo (23-8-2, 15 KOs) in Hockessin, Delaware. Vineland's Diane Fisher is the promoter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.