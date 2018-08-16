ATLANTIC CITY - The Professional Fighters League reopened Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino Thursday night with an impressive card.
A near-capacity crowd filled the arena watch the top welterweights and middleweights square off in their bid to qualify for the PFL's playoffs.
The mixed martial arts card was the first show held at Ovation Hall since Ocean Resort opened on June 28. Boxing returns to the property on Saturday night, followed by another PFL show on Aug. 30.
"We're very happy to be coming back in a couple of weeks," PFL President Carlos Silva said. "The arena was great, the crowd was great and the fighters once again delivered. They know if you don't get into the playoffs, you can't win a million dollars."
The top eight fighters in each of six weight classes will qualify for the PFL playoffs. The championship bouts will be held at New York's Madison Square Garden on New Year's Eve. Champions will receive $1 million.
Joao Zeferino, of Middletown, New York, was among seven welterweights to clinch playoff spots on Thursday. Zeferino (23-9), who leads the division with 10 points, stopped Brazil's Yuri Villefort (11-7) via rear-naked choke in the third round.
Russian Abubakar Nurmagomedov (15-2) made the playoffs with a a unanimous decision over Sweden's Jonatan Westin (10-4). Russian Magomed Magomedkerimov (20-5) won a unanimous decision over Serbia's Bojan Velickovic (16-7). Both qualified for the playoffs, as did Hawaiian Ray Cooper (15-5) and Ukraine's Pavlo Kusch (23-6). Cooper needed just 18 seconds to knock out Kusch in the main event.
San Francisco's Jake Shields (33-10-1) kept his playoff hopes alive with a unanimous decision over San Diego's Herman Terrado (15-5-1). His fate depends on the outcome of some other bouts scheduled for next week.
"I've been doing this for 19 years and I told myself if I lost this one that I was going to retire," Shields said. "Now I get to keep it going and hopefully get into the playoffs."
Germany's Abus Magomedov (20-3) delivered his second straight impressive performance in the PFL regular season with a first-round knockout over Brazil's Anderson Goncalves (11-3).
Magmedov, who leads the middleweight standings with 12 points, will be the top seed in the upcoming playoffs.
"I am happy," Magomedov said. "It was another great performance and I feel so fresh. I'll see all of you guys in October (for the playoffs)."
Six other middleweights earned berths in the first round of the playoffs Thursday, which will be held on Oct. 20 at a site to be determined.
Magomedov will be joined Chicago's Louis Taylor (16-4); Russia's Shamil Gamzatov (13-0); Brazil's Bruno Santos (18-2); Boston's John Howard (26-14); Wyoming, Pennsylvania's Rex Harris (11-4); and Russia's Gasan Umalatov (18-5-2).
Taylor clinched a spot with a unanimous decision over Brazil's Andre Lobato (24-9). Gamzatov is in after a unanimous decision over Harris, who also qualified. Santos is headed to the playoffs after his unanimous decision over Howard, who also qualified. Umalatov advanced with a unanimous decision over Eddie Gordon (8-6), of Freeport, New York.
"(Wednesday night) he took my sleep," Santos said of Howard. "Today I am glad to take his. This winning streak isn't going anywhere."
One of the most dominant performances of the night belonged to women's lightweight Kayla Harrison (2-0). Harrison, a two-time Olympic judo gold medalist from Middletown, Ohio, landed a barrage of punches en route to a third-round TKO over Josette Cotton (8-2), of Omaha, Nebraska.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.