ATLANTIC CITY - Professional Fighters League President Carlos Silva didn't want to start another mixed martial arts promotional company.
Silva and PFL President of Operations Ray Sefo created the organization this year as a way to combine the competitiveness of MMA with the excitement of a more traditional sports league.
"It always bothered me when someone would refer to me as a sports promoter," Silva said Wednesday at Ocean Resort Casino. "I'm a sports guy and I wanted this to be a sports league, which means a regular season, playoffs and a championship round."
The last two rounds of the regular season will be held at Ocean, starting with PFL6 on Thursday night at Ovation Hall. The final round before the playoffs will be held Aug. 30.
The league, formerly the World Series of Fighting, features six weight classes with 12 fighters apiece. The top eight finishers will advance to the playoffs at sites to be determined on Oct. 5, 13 and 20. Championship bouts are scheduled for New Year's Eve at New York's Madison Square Garden, where the winners will earn $1 million.
"Deep down, I always knew this format could work," said Sefo, who was president and founder of the WSOF. "This was actually supposed to be the format for the World Series, but the details couldn't be worked out, so we used the regular format that ever other MMA organization uses. This is different in that the destiny is in the fighters' hands. You win and you move on. You lose and you go home."
Thursday's PFL show, which will be shown on Facebook and NBC Sports Network, is the kickoff to a big sports weekend at Ocean. On Saturday night, boxing returns to Ovation Hall with a Top Rank card that will be televised on ESPN.
The property, formerly known as Revel Casino, is no stranger to combative sports. Before it closed in 2014, it hosted three WSOF cards, as well as two UFC shows and a Bellator card, plus three boxing events on HBO, including one featuring former light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev.
"I love putting fighters on here," Sefo said. "It's basically one-stop shopping. Fighters don't have to leave the property to eat or work out. Everything's right here."
Thursday's 12-bout card will include welterweight and middlweight bouts, plus a special attraction featuring Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo.
The top-ranked fighters in each class will be in action in separate bouts Thursday. Russia's Abus Magomedov (19-3) leads the middlweight standings with six points - fighters get points for a victory, plus bonuses for knockouts and submissions - followed by John (26-13) with five points and Louis Taylor (15-4) with four.
Joao Zeferino (22-9) and Magomed MagomedKerimov (19-5) are tied atop the welterweight standings with six points apiece. Paulo Kusch (23-5) is third with five points.
"You always go where you're wanted and this league wanted me," Taylor said. "I like it because my future is totally up to me."
Notes: Doors to Ovation Hall open at 6 p.m. with the first undercard fight slated for 7 p.m. NBC Sports Network will start its coverage at 10 p.m. ... A limited number of tickets ranging from $25 to $85 are available through PFLmma.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Ovation Hall box office.
