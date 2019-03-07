The Professional Fighters League mixed martial arts organization will return to Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City this summer.
The PFL announced Thursday it will hold its final three regular-season events at Ocean's Ovation Hall on July 11, July 25 and Aug. 8. The cards, which will air live on ESPN2, ESPN-plus and ESPN Deportes, will determine the final playoff seedings for six weight classes.
"Atlantic City, a true fight town, has welcomed the league back with open arms," PFL CEO Peter Murray said in a statement.
The PFL drew capacity crowds to Ovation Hall last Aug. 16 and Aug. 30. The Aug. 16 card was the first event to be held at Ovation Hall after Ocean opened on June 28, 2018.
The six-card regular season will start with three events at NYCB Live at Nassau Veterans Memorial Colosseum in Long Island, New York on May 9, May 23 and June 6, followed by the Atlantic City fights.
This year's season will include five men's weight classes and a women's lightweight division that will include two-time Olympic Judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison. The top five men and top six women will qualify for the playoffs.
Playoff sites have yet to be determined. The championship matches will be held on New Year's Eve, with the winners of each weight class scheduled to earn $1 million.
Last year, Philip Lins (heavyweight), Magomed Magomedkerimov (welterweight), Sean O'Connell (light-heavyweight), Lance Palmer (featherwewight), Natan Schulte (lightweight), and Louis Taylor (middleweight) won the big money.
"Ocean Casino is proud to welcome back the Professional Fighters League," Ocean Chief Marketing Officer Mike Donovan said in a statement. "Atlantic City has always been synonymous with boxing and MMA. With our PFL partnership, we are bringing fans the action they crave."
Ticket information about the Atlantic City cards will be available at a later date.
