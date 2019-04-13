ATLANTIC CITY — It was one of those nights during which everything seemed backwards for Hammonton middleweight boxer Isiah Seldon.
Even his trunks.
He earned a victory on the Christina Hammer-Claressa Shields undercard Saturday, posting a six-round unanimous decision over Bryan Goldsby, of Macon, Georgia, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall's Adrian Phillips Ballroom but didn't look especially sharp.
Upon leaving the ring, co-manager Jim Kurtz approached him, pointed to his waistband with "Zoo" printed on it and pointed out that he had his black-and-silver trunks on backwards.
"That's just the way it was for me tonight," Seldon said with a smile. "I'm glad I got the win, but I'm not happy at all. I should have knocked that guy out."
Judges Eugene Grant, James Kinney and Alan Rubenstein all scored the fight 58-55 for Seldon (13-2-1, 4 KOs), as did The Press.
The 30-year-old Mainland Regional High School graduate overcame a rocky start to gain the win. Goldsby (5-10, 0 KOs) landed a pair of haymakers that knocked Seldon off-balance and prompted him to go down on one knee for a knockdown.
"I was off-balance, and he caught me with a shot," Seldon said. "It never should have happened. I wasn't hurt or anything. That's just kind of the way things went for me tonight."
The two exchanged big punches in the next round before Seldon finally began to take control. He jolted Goldsby in the fourth round with a straight right and appeared on the verge of a TKO before he landed a low blow. Goldsby waited about five minutes before telling referee Rudy Gonzalez he was ready to continue.
Seldon had his best round in the fifth, when he landed a pair of solid body shots that forced Goldsby to hold until Gonzalez stepped in.
"Isiah's got to get back to the gym," Seldon's trainer, Atlantic City's Bill Johnson, said. "I know what he's capable of doing, I know his potential. He didn't show it tonight, but I know it's there."
Seldon, son of former World Boxing Association heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon, fought for the first time since suffering a first-round TKO loss Nov. 16 against Tyler Howard (16-0, 11 KOs) in Oklahoma City.
Saturday's bout marked the start of a comeback.
"I regarded that more as a learning experience than a loss," Seldon said. "Like every fight, I dream about becoming a world champion, but I'm not sure that's the main goal for me right now. I just love to fight, and as long as I feel that way, I'm going to keep going."
