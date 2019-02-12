The biggest women’s boxing event in several years has been rescheduled for Atlantic City.
Undefeated middleweight champions Claressa Shields and Christian Hammer will meet in a unification fight at Boardwalk Hall on April 13.
The bout, which will be televised on Showtime, was originally set for last Nov. 3 but was postponed when Hammer was forced to withdraw due to a medical issue.
“I always seek the biggest challenges and set the highest goals,” Shields said in a statement Tuesday. “Nothing will stop me from becoming undisputed champion and continuing my journey to carry women’s boxing to never-before-seen heights. I want to be the greatest of all time and change the game forever for all women in sports, and April 13 is an important step on that road to history.”
Shields (8-0, 2 KOs) holds the International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council middleweight titles. Hammer (24-0, 11 KOs) is the World Boxing Organization champion.
The winner will join welterweight champ Cecilia Braekhus as the only female boxers to hold all four major belts.
Shields, a 23-year-old from Flint, Michigan, turned professional in 2016 after winning back-to-back Olympic gold medals.
Hammer, a 28-year-old from Dortmund, Germany, turned pro in 2009 and has been the WBO champion since 2010.
She is undefeated in 16 world title fights.
“I have waited a long time for this moment,” Hammer said in a statement. “I am bigger, stronger and more experienced than Clarissa Shields.
“I can’t wait to show the world that I am the best middleweight champion of the world.”
Shields-Hammer is promoted by Salita Promotions.
Ticket information will be announced next week by Boardwalk Hall.
