South Jersey mixed martial arts fighter Jonavin Webb will try to make history Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Saturday night.
Webb, from Evesham Township, Burlington County, was formerly the Cage Fury Fighting Championships welterweight champion.
He’ll attempt to become the first fighter to become champ in two weight classes for the Vineland-based organization when he takes on Philadelphia’s Kyle Daukaus for the vacant middleweight title at CFFC 72.
Buena Vista Township’s Mike Wilcox (6-3) was supposed to fight Daukaus (5-0) for the title but was removed from the card by CFFC President Rob Haydak after being arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and additional offenses.
Webb (12-2), who was supposed to fight someone else on the card, offered to move up one weight class from the 170-pound welterweight division to the 185 middleweight class to take on Daukaus.
Webb is back with CFFC after two fights with the UFC.
Webb-Daukaus is the co-feature of an 11-bout card at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. CFFC, typically held at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, will put on its first show at Hard Rock.
In the main event, CFFC welterweight champ Sean Brady (9-0), from Philadelphia, will defend his title against Brooklyn, New York’s Taj Abdul Hakim (8-1). The winner could get an opportunity to sign with the UFC.
Notes: Doors open at 5 p.m. with the first undercard fight scheduled for 6 p.m. ... Tickets range from $59.25 to $179.25 and are available through CFFC.tv and the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Box Office. ... Bouts will also be shown on UFC Fight Pass.
