ATLANTIC CITY - Undefeated bantamweight Christian Carto will have the largest cheering section at Ocean Resort Casino's Ovation Hall Saturday night.
Of the 2,000-plus fans expected for the card, which is promoted by Top Rank and will be shown on ESPN and ESPN-plus, over 400 will be wearing blue-and-white "Christian Carto" t-shirts in support of the 21-year-old boxer.
"I've been involved in boxing for 49 years and I've never seen a guy who can sell tickets like Christian," Philadelphia promoter Russell Peltz said Friday. "He sold more tickets than all the other (seven) fighters combined. You should see his trunks he's wearing for the fight. There are so many ads on them, he looks like a NASCAR driver."
His popularity is due to several factors.
Carto (15-0, 11 KOs) lives in Deptford Township, but trains in South Philadelphia. His family tree is filled with former Philly fighters, including great-uncle Nunzio Carto, who compiled a 27-2 record while fighting in the 1940s. Grandfather Frankie Carto went 40-13-3 in the 1940s.
Christian Carto also has a strong following from his high school days. A number of former St. Augustine Prep classmates and teachers will be there Saturday to root for the 2015 graduate.
"He's Italian and he's South Philly," Peltz said. "That's a perfect combination."
Most importantly, he can fight.
Carto has a crowd-pleasing style that mixes power with boxing. He stopped his first 11 opponents via TKO or knockout. He's gone the distance in his last four bouts against tougher competition, but still dominated.
He faces another tough test on Saturday, when he takes on Mexican fighter Javier Gallo (25-15-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-round bout. Gallo, 35, turned professional in 2004, when Carto was seven.
"He's been around a long time, fought a couple former world champions, and is a lot older than me," Carto said. "But I got a lot of good work in this camp and I'm ready. I'm going to let my speed, skill and power come through."
Another popular local fighter, Millville welterweight Thomas LaManna (25-2-1, 9 KOs) is on the card. LaManna, 26, will take on Matthew Strobe (25-6, 9 KOs), of Greensboro, North Carolina, in an eight-rounder.
LaManna, a 2011 Millville H.S. graduate, is unbeaten in his last five fights, but is coming off a draw against Gabriel Bracero on Feb. 24 at Showboat Hotel Atlantic City on card he co-promoted with his mother, Debbie LaManna, for Rising Star Promotions.
He trained for Saturday's fight with Tommy Brooks, a legendary cornerman whose previous clients included Evander Holyfield, Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko, and Meldrick Taylor.
"I learned a lesson in that last fight because I was doing too much and trying to impress people," LaManna said. "I'm not feeling any pressure this time. I've been able to just focus on training without having to worry about all the other stuff as a promoter."
Notes: Saturday's 12-round main event pits Philadelphia heavyweight Bryant Jennings (23-2, 13 KOs) against Germany's Alexander Dimitrenko (41-3, 26 KOs). ... Eight total bouts are scheduled. ... Doors to Ovation Hall open at 6:30 p.m. with the first fight scheduled for 7 p.m. ... Undercard bouts will be streamed on ESPN-plus. ESPN will start its coverage at 9 p.m. ... Tickets for the card range from $37 to $127 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or at the Ovation Hall box office.
