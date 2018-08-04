Kovalev-Alvarez set for Saturday
WBO light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev (left) faces off against Eleider Alvarez at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday

 DAVID WEINBERG Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — The biggest boxing event to hit town in nearly four years will finally take place Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Two of the light-heavyweight world champions — World Boxing Organization king Sergey Kovalev and World Boxing Association champ Dmitry Bivol — will put their titles on the line against Eleider Alvarez and Isaac Chilemba, respectively, in separate bouts at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Officials expect a capacity crowd of 5,500 for the first world title fights to be held in Atlantic City since Kovelav defeated Bernard Hopkins at Boardwalk Hall on Nov. 8, 2014.

“We couldn’t be happier to be bringing world championship boxing back to Atlantic City,” Kathy Duva, president of promoter Main Events, said Thursday. “And we are back with a bang!”

Doors to Hard Rock Live will open at 5 p.m. Saturday with the first undercard fight scheduled for 5:30 p.m. HBO Championship Boxing will televise Bivol-Chilemba and Kovalev-Alvarez starting at 10 p.m.

