ATLANTIC CITY — The biggest boxing event to hit town in nearly four years will finally take place Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Two of the light-heavyweight world champions — World Boxing Organization king Sergey Kovalev and World Boxing Association champ Dmitry Bivol — will put their titles on the line against Eleider Alvarez and Isaac Chilemba, respectively, in separate bouts at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.
Officials expect a capacity crowd of 5,500 for the first world title fights to be held in Atlantic City since Kovelav defeated Bernard Hopkins at Boardwalk Hall on Nov. 8, 2014.
“We couldn’t be happier to be bringing world championship boxing back to Atlantic City,” Kathy Duva, president of promoter Main Events, said Thursday. “And we are back with a bang!”
Doors to Hard Rock Live will open at 5 p.m. Saturday with the first undercard fight scheduled for 5:30 p.m. HBO Championship Boxing will televise Bivol-Chilemba and Kovalev-Alvarez starting at 10 p.m.
1 of 10
AP Photo/Richard Drew
A record crowd of 21,785 showed up to see a matchup of boxing's top two heavyweights. The arena crackled with electricity and deafening roars erupted when Tyson flattened Spinks in 91 seconds.
Ring Magazine's 1998 Fight of the Year was arguably the most exciting fight of the entire decade. For 10 rounds, the two lightweights waged an action-packed bout that saw Robinson earn a split decision. Both fighters received a standing ovation.
Approximately 7,000 fans braved a snowstorm and bitter cold to see if Barkley could retain his WBC middlweight title against the legendary Duran. Duran earned the belt with a split decision in an intense, thrilling fight that was Ring's Fight of the Year.
The two had split the first two meetings. The rubber match was epic. Both fighters displayed unbelievable courage and determination during Gatti's unanimous decision win. Gatti and Ward wound up in adjoining beds at the hospital afterward.
An estimated 20,000 fans - the second-largest crowd for a fight in Atlantic City - showed up to see if Foreman could continue his amazing comeback. Big George had his moments, but Holyfield's mix of boxing skills and toughness carried him to a unanimous decision.
Gatti, who died in 2009 under mysterious circumstances, was the kind of fighter who could make a shadow-boxing session exciting. He retained his super-featherweight title with a fifth-round TKO in a brutal bout that earned Ring Magazine's Fight of the Year.
Martinez, who fought three big bouts in Atlantic City, retained his middleweight title with an 11th-round knockout that ended a thrilling, bloody brawl that was The Press Fight of the Year. Martinez suffered a broken nose and Barker's face was marked with cuts and bruises.
Taylor was the undefeated middlweight champ who had beaten the legendary Bernard Hopkins. Pavlik, with thousands of fans from Youngstown, Ohio cheering him on, recovered from early punishment to stun Taylor with a seventh-round TKO.
This fight showed the brutal, dangerous side of the sport. Morrison, who was 28-0 at the time, dominated the early rounds with a relentless attack, but ran out of steam. Mercer battered him in the fifth round, launching a 15-pounch flurry that left Morrison sagging helplessly against the ropes. Morrison died in 2013.
Golota had lost their first fight because of repeated low blows. In the rematch, he put Bowe on the canvas twice, but his old habits cost him again. An intentional head butt and three more low blows forced referee Eddie Cotton to disqualify Golota in a fight he was clearly winning.
What are the top 10 boxing matches held in Atlantic City?
Atlantic City once rivaled - and maybe even surpassed - Las Vegas as the unofficial "Boxing Capital of the World." Starting in the 1980s, the resort hosted some of the best fighters and fights in the sport. Thrilling brawls and stunning knockouts were earned at Boardwalk Hall and casino showrooms.
Dave Weinberg breaks down his 10 most memorable fights held in Atlantic City over the last 30 years.
1 of 10
AP Photo/Richard Drew
A record crowd of 21,785 showed up to see a matchup of boxing's top two heavyweights. The arena crackled with electricity and deafening roars erupted when Tyson flattened Spinks in 91 seconds.
Ring Magazine's 1998 Fight of the Year was arguably the most exciting fight of the entire decade. For 10 rounds, the two lightweights waged an action-packed bout that saw Robinson earn a split decision. Both fighters received a standing ovation.
Approximately 7,000 fans braved a snowstorm and bitter cold to see if Barkley could retain his WBC middlweight title against the legendary Duran. Duran earned the belt with a split decision in an intense, thrilling fight that was Ring's Fight of the Year.
The two had split the first two meetings. The rubber match was epic. Both fighters displayed unbelievable courage and determination during Gatti's unanimous decision win. Gatti and Ward wound up in adjoining beds at the hospital afterward.
An estimated 20,000 fans - the second-largest crowd for a fight in Atlantic City - showed up to see if Foreman could continue his amazing comeback. Big George had his moments, but Holyfield's mix of boxing skills and toughness carried him to a unanimous decision.
Gatti, who died in 2009 under mysterious circumstances, was the kind of fighter who could make a shadow-boxing session exciting. He retained his super-featherweight title with a fifth-round TKO in a brutal bout that earned Ring Magazine's Fight of the Year.
Martinez, who fought three big bouts in Atlantic City, retained his middleweight title with an 11th-round knockout that ended a thrilling, bloody brawl that was The Press Fight of the Year. Martinez suffered a broken nose and Barker's face was marked with cuts and bruises.
Taylor was the undefeated middlweight champ who had beaten the legendary Bernard Hopkins. Pavlik, with thousands of fans from Youngstown, Ohio cheering him on, recovered from early punishment to stun Taylor with a seventh-round TKO.
This fight showed the brutal, dangerous side of the sport. Morrison, who was 28-0 at the time, dominated the early rounds with a relentless attack, but ran out of steam. Mercer battered him in the fifth round, launching a 15-pounch flurry that left Morrison sagging helplessly against the ropes. Morrison died in 2013.
Golota had lost their first fight because of repeated low blows. In the rematch, he put Bowe on the canvas twice, but his old habits cost him again. An intentional head butt and three more low blows forced referee Eddie Cotton to disqualify Golota in a fight he was clearly winning.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.