Press of Atlantic City sports writer David Weinberg received an honorable mention in the 2018 Boxing Writer's Association of America national contest, the BWAA announced Tuesday.
Weinberg, 61, earned an honorable mention in the feature-under 1,500 words category for his story about Willis Lockett, a Maryland boxer who is homeless. Lockett, who is also a preacher, told Weinberg of his plight after fighting in Atlantic City in March 2018.
The website boxrec.com lists Takoma Park, Maryland, native Willis Lockett as the 240th best …
This marks the 13th time in the last 18 years Weinberg has received recognition in the organization's annual writing contest known informally as the Bernies in honor of former longtime Philadelphia Daily News boxing writer Bernard Fernandez.
Weinberg, a member of The Press sports staff since 1986, will be honored with the contest winners at the BWAA's 94th annual convention in New York on May 31.
He was inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame last year and was inducted into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame in 2014.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.