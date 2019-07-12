Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Brigantine’s Michael Brooks leaps from the boat as teammate Ron DeFelice looks on during the surf boat relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational on Friday. Brigantine was second in the event to Longport, but won the team title by a point.
Brigantine’s Ron Defelice and Michael Brooks (jumping) came in at 2nd place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Brigantine’s Michael Brooks leaps from the boat as teammate Ron DeFelice looks on during the surf boat relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational on Friday. Brigantine was second in the event to Longport, but won the team title by a point.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Brigantine’s Ron Defelice and Michael Brooks (jumping) came in at 2nd place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Margate City in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City's Matt Mattioli came in at 2nd in the Paddle Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Longport's Tim Schwegman came in at 1st place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Longport's Tim Schwegman came in at 1st place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Longport's Tim Schwegman came in at 1st place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Longport’s Tom Kresz and Tim Schwegman (right) came in at 1st place in the Surf Boat Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Longport’s Tighe Reedi came in at 1st place in the Paddle Relay in the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. July 12, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
BRIGANTINE — Five of the seven beach patrols had a chance to win the team title going into the last race of the 55th annual Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational on Friday at 17th Street beach.
The last race was the rescue relay, with seven lifeguards on each patrol taking part. But instead of it being a dramatic, close race, the host Brigantine scored an easy victory to win the championship for the seventh time in the past eight years.
The final race is a three-part simulated rescue. Three swimmers swim out to the flag, and a swimmer, a paddler and a doubles crew each bring one back to shore. The Brigantine swimmers were Luke Emig, Michael Brooks and Andy Thomas. Emig swam back with Brendan Finnegan, Brooks paddled back with paddler Will Hoffman and Thomas rode back with the doubles crew of Sven Peltonen and Ron DeFelice.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
The Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational
“The swimmers and paddlers made it easy,” said Peltonen, 42.
“We have a lot of swimmers, paddlers and rowers on our patrol. This (race) gears to what you do in a rescue.
“I like this event because it gives a lot of lifeguards a chance to compete that aren’t usually in South Jersey races.”
Brigantine won with 18 points, while Atlantic City took second with 16 points and Lavallette was third with 15.
Longport, the 2018 winner, won the first two races but ended up fourth with 12 points. Margate placed fifth with 11.
Longport’s Tim Schwegman, Max Mittelman, Andrew Baumgartel and Tighe Reed won the paddle relay.
Longport also took the three-crew surfboat relay. The crews were Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey, Eric Grimley and Joe Costa, and Schwegman and Tom Kresz. Schwegman jumped out at the end and ran to the finish line on the beach.
“It was close, but we got on a swell after the flag, and Tim jumped out to win it,” Kresz said. “He’s much faster than me.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.