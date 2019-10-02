Ocean City residents Brynn Gallagher and Sophie Whelan each won their age division at the Easterns Surfing Championships, which featured over 300 of the best amateur surfers from the East Coast.
Gallagher, who has been surfing for just four years, captured the girls 12-and-under title. Whelan, who has been surfing since she was 5, won the girls 16-and-under division.
“I was so stoked," said Gallagher, 11. "I worked hard all summer for this. The competition was off the charts, too. I was just so happy.”
The Easterns Surfing Championships took place from Sept. 15-21 at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, North Carolina. The tournament's opening two days were canceled due to the massive waves generated by Hurricane Humberto.
And even though the condition remain rough throughout the week, the adversity did not stop the two local surfers.
“It was actually pretty fun,” Whelan, 13, said . “It didn’t really bother me at all. I like the bigger waves. It was fun to do with friends."
The Eastern Surfing Association, which had divisions for girls, boys and adults, allows surfers to "surf up" to older age levels and compete with higher competition.
Scoring was based on the size of the waves, the length of the surfers ride and other maneuvers. Each surfer had two initial heats and, based on the best performances, advanced to the semifinals or straight to the finals.
The surfers had to catch a certain number of waves in each heat.
Gallagher, who had some trouble during her paddle out on one of her initial heats, took full advantage of the “surf up” rule.
Gallagher placed third in the 16U and fifth in the 14U divisions, capturing the Iron Woman award. She also took home the Hot Wave award after she dropped a double-overhead wave and scored a near-perfect 9.5.
“I am proud of her, because I know how hard she works,” said Kristin Gallagher, Brynn’s mother. “The conditions were really rough. (Her paddle out) rattled her a bit, so I am most impressed with her commitment. To make three finals, I am impressed with her courage.”
The competitors were based on the Eastern Surfing Association rankings from its three regional tournaments in the spring. Gallagher won the 12U division at the Northeast Regional Championship on May 17-19.
Mia Gallagher, Brynn’s older sister, won the 14U and 16U divisions at the regional tournament. Brynn saId that Mia, who also surfed the Easterns Surfing Championships, constantly pushes her to be the best surfer possible.
At Easterns, Mia won a surfboard that was donated by Bethany Hamilton, a professional who famously survived a shark attack in 2003.
“I am just so happy," Brynn said. "ESA is a great organization that ran everything great, and I made friendships that I will cherish forever.”
Whelan placed second in the 14U and 16U divisions, and finished third in the 18U division at regionals. At Easterns, she did so well in her first two heats in the 16U division that she advanced straight to the finals.
“It was amazing," she said. "I couldn't really believe it at first."
Whelan's supporters enjoyed hearing her name announced as the winner.
"I couldn’t have been more proud of her,” said Greg Whelan, Sophie's father. "Even to make it to the finals, in of itself, is a huge feat. It definitely took a while for it all to sink in. It really was awesome."
Note: Brynn Gallagher will compete on the USA Surfing Prime Events junior development team over the next few months. USA Surfing will hold the first of its four-surfing series Oct. 12-14 in Atlantic City.
