Cade Vogdes went 3 for 3, including a double, drove in five runs and scored two to lead Greater Wildwood-Middle Township to a 7-5 victory over Linwood in a Little League District 16 baseball game Friday night.
Broc Denke went 2 for 2, scored three runs and walked twice for Greater Wildwood-Middle. Hunter Urbaczewski pitched 31/3 innings to earn the win.
He also scored twice and got a hit.
For Linwood, Damon Herzchel doubled and scored twice. Johnny Francini drove in a run.
— Press staff reports
