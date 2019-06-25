Cade Vogdes went 3 for 3, including two doubles, had four RBIs and scored two runs to lead Greater Wildwood-Middle Township to a 10-0 victory over Somers Point in a District 16 Little League baseball game Monday.
Adam Radzieta pitched five no-hit innings and struck out seven for the win. Hunter Urbaczewski went 3 for 4 and scored three runs. Brian Cunniff hit a two-run single, and Connor Mulligan had an RBI single. Broc Denke and Nick Tyson each scored twice.
Northfield 8, Linwood 1: Chris Layton, Dante Zappala, Jake Blum, Finn Haines and Will Hickman combined on a sharply pitched game for Northfield.
Johnny Francini pitched three scoreless innings and doubled for Linwood.
From Saturday
Linwood 6, Greater Wildwood-Middle Township 1: Brady Arena hit an RBI double and scored twice for Linwood.
Luke Bruno and Jake Blum each had an RBI.
Andrew Gillman and Finn Haines each tripled for Greater Wildwood-Middle.
Hunter Urbaczewski had two hits, and Cade Vogdes doubled.
