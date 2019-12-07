DJ Campbell scored 17 points to help the Stockton University men's basketball team beat Ramapo College 76-74 on Saturday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.
Campbell, a Vineland High School grad, was 4 for 9 from 3-point range and added seven rebounds. Taylor Jordan had 12 points and five assists. Tariq Baker contributed 12 points.
Jason Battle led Ramapo (3-4, 1-2 NJAC) with 20 points and six rebounds.
The Ospreys improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the NJAC. They next play at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rowan University in Glassboro.
Women's basketball: Emily Donzanti scored 13 points in a 60-53 loss to Ramapo in an NJAC game.
Donzanti added three steals and three assists. Hailee Porricelli contributed nine points, all from 3-pointers. Kiley Gelston had nine points and four steals.
Jenna Harsh led Ramapo (8-1, 4-1 NJAC) with 18 points.
The Ospreys fell to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the NJAC. They next play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Rowan.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.