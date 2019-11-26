DJ Campbell led Stockton University men’s basketball to a 79-77 win Tuesday over The College of New Jersey in the school’s first New Jersey Athletic Conference game of the season.
Campbell, a freshman from Vineland, scored 16 points with two 3-pointers, a rebound, a block and a steal.
Sophomore Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Senior Jordan Taylor had 10 points, including two 3-pointers, as well as four rebounds.
The Lions had a 77-76 lead with three seconds left in the game when Flanders was fouled and awarded three free throws. Flanders hit all three, and the Ospreys held on for the win.
The Ospreys’ are 3-2, 1-0 in the NJAC. TCNJ is 2-3, 0-1.
Stockton next plays at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Rutgers-Camden.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.