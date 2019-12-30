Roanoke beat the Stockton University men’s basketball team 86-54 in the championship game of the Roanoke Cregger Invitational in Salem, Virginia.
The Ospreys (8-3) had won their previous six games.
DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) led Stockton with 13 points.
Campbell added 10 rebounds and two steals for the Ospreys (8-3).
Kyion Flanders contributed 12 points, three rebounds and a steal for Stockton. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) had seven points.
Tripp Greene scored 22 to lead Roanoke (7-4).
Stockton will play Misericordia at 3 p.m. Saturday in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
NJAC award
Campbell was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday, the fourth time he’s won the award.
Campbell has more than twice as many points per game (14), as the next highest scoring freshman in the conference.
He’s tied for the team lead in scoring and first in rebounds (4.4 rpg), 3-pointers (26) and free-throw percentage (.800, 16 for 20).
On Sunday, Campbell scored a team-high 18 in a 83-60 win over Maryville College.
