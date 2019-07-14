Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Swimmers prepare to enter the water for the Around the Island marathon swim at the starting line at the boathouse near Sovereign Avenue, in Atlantic City, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Start of the Around the Island marathon swim as swimmer head toward Albany Avenue, in Atlantic City, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
ATLANTIC CITY — Bill Leonard and Charlotte Brynn both came a long way to be in the revived Around The Island Marathon Swim on Sunday, and they made the most of it.
Leonard, 40, of Ottawa, was the overall winner of the 54th annual 22.75-mile race in 8 hours, 23 minutes, 27 seconds. Brynn, 53, of Geraldine, New Zealand, was seventh overall and won the women's title in 9:31.28.
Leonard took the lead early in the race and won by just more than 15 minutes over Steven Rouch, 39, of Indianapolis. Rouch was clocked in 8:38.37, and Bryan Hill, 30, of Des Moines, Iowa, placed third in 8:42.56.
"Winning takes the sting out of my shoulders, that's for sure," Leonard said. "I've never been here before. It was great. It was very well run, and I couldn't have asked for better hosts. I've been training for this for about six months."
Charlotte Brynn, 53, of New Zealand, was the first female finisher in the 2019 Around the Island Swim in Atlantic City.
Bill Leonard, of Ottawa, was the overall winner of the 2019 Around the Island Swim in Atlantic City.
The Around The Island Marathon Swim was last held in 2006 and was brought back this year as part of the Jim Whelan Open Water Festival.
The race was a fundraiser for Whelan's Whales, a swimming program at the Brigantine Aquatic Center for Atlantic City youth. Many young people were present at the boathouse dock at the end of the marathon, both to watch the competitors and to compete in the event's 2K and 400-meter races.
"This was an original ocean age race from years ago. It had cold water, warm water, chop, a little bit of everything."
Leonard said the beginning was difficult as the swimmers faced the wind against the outgoing tide.
"It definitely helps your motivation to be leading," Leonard said. "Once you get to the halfway point, every stroke you take brings you closer to the finish. I felt pretty good at the end, and it was great to have people cheering. It feels pretty good to win. I'll absolutely come back next year."
Twelve individuals and three relays took off at 7 a.m. at the Atlantic City High School crew boathouse, near the Albany Avenue Bridge.
Around the Island marathon swim, in Atlantic City, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)