Wildwood Crest summer basketball results
3rd-5th grade division
July 23
Saratoga Grill 34, Adventurer Oceanfront Motel 25: Gavin Ridgway scored eight points, and Nolan Mawhinney and Oliver Santana each added six for Saratoga Grill. Theo Margarites scored 12, and Trevor Troiano added nine for Adventurer Oceanfront Motel.
Wawa Markets 26, Poppi’s Brick Oven Pizza 19: Stephen Kmetz scored 10, and Gavin Reigner added seven for WaWa Markets.. Joe Wareham scored seven points,and Mehki Alston had four for Poppi’s.
July 25
Wawa Markets 40, Saratoga Grill 36: Stephen Kmetz scored 16 points,and Quinn Reigner added 12 for Wawa. Cole Cooper scored 16, and Nolan Mawhinney had 12 for Saratoga Grill.
Adventurer Motel 24, Poppi’s Brick Oven Pizza 11: Theo Margarites and Trevor Troiano each scored nine points for Adventurer Motel. Gianni Troiano scored six, and Patrick O’Brien had two for Poppi’s Brick Oven Pizza.
6th-8th grade division
July 23
Cone Crazy 77, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 66: Michael Zarfati and Ryan Troiano each scored 20 points, and Zachary Narzony added 16 For Cone Crazy. Anthony Trombetta scored 34 points, and Jayden Howlett had 15 for Dogtooth Bar & Grill.
Big Top Surfing Sundae 58, Duffer’s Ice Cream 54 (OT): Junior Hans scored 42 points, and Lukas Basile had eight points for Big Top Surfing Sundae. Jack DelMonte scored 18, and Kae’shon Mitchell had 15 for Duffer’s Ice Cream.
Domino’s Pizza 42, Original Hot Spot 40: Gavin Burns and Lance Lillo each scored 14 for Domino’s. Carter Short scored 16 points, and Ava Vogdes and Cade Vogdes added six for Original Hot Spot.
July 25
Duffer’s Restaurant 64, Domino’s Pizza 42: Jack DelMonte scored 23, and Kabron Mitchell added 12 for Duffer's Restaurant. Luke Rachubinski scored 16, and Lance Lillo had 10 for Domino’s.
Cone Crazy 60, Big Top Surfing Sundae 59: Michael Zarfati scored 26 points, and Ryan Troiano had 19 for Cone Crazy. Junior Hans scored 25, and Lukas Basile had 20 for Top Surfing Sundae.
Original Hot Spot 44, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 42: Cade Vogdes scored 13, and Ava Vogdes had 12 for Hot Spot. Anthony Trombetta scored 11, and Ahmed Djellal added 10 for Dogtooth.
High School division
July 24
Casiello Construction 83, Big Time Vending 53: Torey Harris scored 25, and Luke Cassidy and Andrew Draghi eachadded 12 for Casiello Construction. Christian Short scored 19, and Preston Cafiero had 14 for Big Time.
Smitty’s Parking Lots 78, Crestfully Clean 56: Jimmy Kurtz scored 20 points, and Seamus Fynes had 18 for Smitty’s. Corlen Vallese scored a game-high 29, and Matt Vogdes added eight for Crestfully Clean.
Alfe’s Restaurant 45, Lunch with Lynch 32: Dominick Troiano scored 12, and Greg Mitchell added eight for Alfe’s Restaurant. Jordan Pierce scored 17, and Robert Pasquarella had four for Lunch with Lynch.
Friday
Smitty’s Parking Lots 63, Casiello Construction 45: Seamus Fynes scored 22, and Domenic DeMarco chad nine for Smitty’s Parking Lots. Andrew Draghi scored 16, and Tommy Bolle had 13 for Casiello Construction.
Crestfully Clean 67, Lunch with Lynch 49: Corlen Vallese scored 14, and Tyler Pine had 13 for Crestfully Clean. Matthew Carrion’ scored 13, and Jordan Pierce had eight for Lunch with Lynch.
Big Time Vending 44, Alfe’s Restaurant 26: Delcan Cassidy scored 10 points, and Christian Short had nine for Big Time Vending. Ethan Burke scored 10, and Jack Argentieri added seven for Alfe’s Restaurant.
OceanFirst Bank of Stone Harbor men's league
Sunday
Lawncrafters 49, Hoy’s 47: Marcus McNeal scored 20 to lead Lawncrafters. Jason Thompson scored 16 for Hoy's.
Bellevue Tavern 80, Windrift 69: Kion Flanders scored 29, and Jordan Taylor had 21 for Bellevue. Chris Longton scored 25, and DJ Velasquez had 19 for Windrift.
Reef Pharmacy 66, Yacht Club of Sea Isle City 53: MJ Lezanic scored 22, and Luke Spellman had 18 for Reef Pharmacy. Ken Jones scored 11, and Miguel Munoz added 10 for Yacht Club of Sea Isle City.
Vend-A-Tee 56, Rainbow Restoration International 27: Quilly Gibbs scored 13, and Louis Millett added nine for Vend-A-Tee. Joe Torres and Joe Williamson each scored seven for Rainbow Restoration International.
North Wildwood Recreation Department summer basketball results
3rd-5th grade division
Monday
Wharf 11, Lizzy’s Ice Cream 10: Jack McMullin and Bobby Meehan each scored four for Wharf. Eagan Rodowicz scored four, and Colin Murphy added three for Lizzy’s Ice Cream.
Capture Photography 17, Ed’s Funcade 14: Devon Mount scored six, and Kirsten Gibson added five for Capture Photography. Ethan Vaughn scored five, and Nick DiLuzio added four for Ed’s Funcade.
Keenan’s 23, Optimist Club 18: Cole Zalewski scored nine, and Caden Briggs added six for Keenan’s. Maxwell Urban and Daniel Benichou each scored eight for Optimist Club.
Dairy Queen 16, Rick’s Seafood 13: Frank McFillin scored 10, Abigail McFillin added four for Dairy Queen. Jack Fullerton scored seven, and Frank Valentino had three for Rick’s Seafood.
6th-8th grade division
Monday
North Wildwood Police 19, Don Martin Realty 16: Mark Stendaro and Kaci Mikulski each scored six for North Wildwood Police. Joey Scarapello scored eight, and Chase Priest added three for Don Martin Realty.
North Wildwood Education Association 33, Flynn Realty 30: Jamir McNeal scored 22, and Michael Clayton added five for North Wildwood Education Association. Ryan McGrath scored 10, and Luke Rachubinski and David DelConte each had five for Flynn Realty.
Ed’s Funcade 31, Randazzo Surf 27: Joey Eisenhardt and Carter Short each scored eighth for Ed’s Funcade. Yu-Jin Billiris scored 13, and Felicity McFillin added six for Randazzo Surf.
Alumni Grill 34, Maui’s Dog House 30: Robert Bonner scored 18, and Ty Bonner added six for Alumni Grill. Ella McCabe scored 10, and Luke Vaughn had nine for Maui’s Dog House.
Men's division
Sunday
Toro Fence 75, Windrift 65: Anthony Porter scored 30, and Matt Cruz had 27 for Toro Fence. Khile Gibbs and Kevin Wright each scored 17 for Windrift.
Seaport 65, DeWeese 61: Austin Chabot scored 24, and Ian Flannery added 16 for Seaport. Martin Anguelov scored 17, and DaSean Lopez had 15 for DeWeese.
