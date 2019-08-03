North Wildwood Recreation Department summer basketball results.
3rd-5th grade division semifinals
Friday
Wharf 24, Dairy Queen 22: Jack McMullin scored 15 points, and Jack Rock added nine to help Wharf advance to the championship Monday. Frank McFillin and Maddie Broderick each scored seven for Dairy Queen.
Capture Photography 17, Keenan’s 14: Devon Mount scored five, and Kirsten Gibson and Moe Raymond each had three for Capture Photography, advancing to the title game. Cole Zalewski and Owen Haughey each scored six for Keenan’s.
Wharf will play Capture Photography at 6 p.m. Monday in the championship.
6th-8th grade division semifinals
Friday
North Wildwood Police 29, Alumni Grill 26: Patrick Bean scored 10, and Mark Stendaro added nine for North Wildwood Police. Robert Bonner scored 17, and Leonardo Scarpato added five for Alumni Grill.
Ed’s Funcade 25, North Wildwood Education Association 22: Tyler Rodowicz scored a game-high 12, and Carter Short added nine for Ed’s Funcade. Jamir McNeal scored a team -leading 11, and Chase Witmayer added eight for North Wildwood Education Association.
North Wildwood Police will play Ed’s Funcade at 6:45 p.m. Monday for the championship.
High school division
Friday
Moose Lodge 68, Shoobie’s 57: Jaden Kelly scored 25, and Anthony Scarpato added 21 for Moose Lodge. Dylan Shead scored 24, and Jimmy Kane had 13 for Shoobie's.
Bob’s Auto 59, KO Sports 45: Tommy Bolle scored 21, and Joel Robinson had 18 for Bob’s Auto. Joey Andrews and Karl Brown each scored 14 for KO Sports.
Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball league results
3rd-5th grade
Tuesday
Adventurer Oceanfront Motel 29, Wawa Markets 26 (OT): Trevor Troiano scored 13 points, including the go-ahead three-point basket in overtime, and Michael Zuzulock added four for Adventurer Oceanfront Motel. Cole Reilly scored 11, and Stephen Kmetz added eight for Wawa.
Saratoga Grill 34, Poppi’s Brick Oven Pizza 26: Nolan Mawhinney scored 10, and Gavin Ridgway had nine for Saratoga. Joe Wareham scored 10, and Nicholas Hebert added seven for Poppis.
Thursday
Wawa Markets 35, Poppi’s Brick Oven Pizza 25: Cole Reilly scored 13, and Quinn Reigner added 11 for Wawa to advance to the championship. Nicholas Hebert scored seven, and Joe Wareham and Mehki Alston each had six for Poppi's Brick Oven Pizza.
Adventurer Oceanfront Motel 21, Saratoga Grill 19 (OT): Michael Blanda and Michael Sciarra each scored eight points for Adventurer Oceanfront Motel, advancing to the championship. Evan Papageorgiou scored five, and Gavin Ridgway and Cole Cooper each added four for Saratoga Grill.
6th-8th grade division
Tuesday
Big Top Surfin’ Sundaes 59, Domino’s Pizza 23: Junior Hans scored 23, and Lukas Basile added 12 for Big Top Surfin' Sundaes. Lance Lillo and Michael Rachubinski each scored eight for Dominos.
Duffer’s Ice Cream 45, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 30: Aydan Howell and Kae’shon Mitchell led the offense for Duffer’s Ice Cream. J.D. Steidle scored 10, and Ahmed Djellal added eight for Dogtooth Bar & Grill.
Original Hot Spot 47, Cone Crazy 42: Patrick McGuinn scored 30, and Carter Short added nine for Hot Spot. Michael Zarfati scored 16, and Ryan Troiano scored 11 for Cone Crazy.
Thursday
Big Top Surfin’ Sundaes 67, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 48: Lukas Basile scored 22, and Junior Hans added 19 For Big Top Surfin' Sundaes. Macie McCracken scored 15, and J.D. Steidle had 11 for Dogtooth Bar & Grill.
Duffer’s Ice Cream 46, Original Hot Spot 45: Kae’shon Mitchell scored 14, and Brayden Collins had 12 for Duffer’s. Patrick McGuinn scored 14, and Carter Short had 12 for Original Hot Spot.
Cone Crazy 63, Domino’s Pizza 48: Michael Zarfati scored 18 points, and Ryan Troiano and Robert Andrews each added 13 for Cone Crazy. Riley Ramirez (21) and Lance Lillo (8) scored for Domino’s.
High School division semifinals
Wednesday
Smitty’s Parking Lots 55, Casiello Construction 52: Seamus Fynes scored 23, and Joel Robinson had 17 for Smitty’s Parking Lots. Andrew Draghi scored 17, and Tommy Bolle had 13 for Casiello Construction.
Alfe’s Restaurant 49, Crestfully Clean 46: J.P. Baron scored 16, and Ernie Troiano IV added 15 for Alfe’s Restaurant. Tommy Belansen scored 21, and Alex Hunt added 10 for Crestfully Clean.
Consolation round
Lunch with Lynch 34, Big Time Vending 29: Christian Short scored 10, and Preston Cafiero added eight for Lunch with Lynch. Jordan Pierce scored 11, and Niko Pharma added six for Big Time Vending.
Championship
Friday
Smitty’s Parking Lots 42, Alfe’s Restaurant 30: Domenic DeMarco scored 16 points, and Seamus Fynes added eight to help Smitty’s Parking Lots capture championship. J.P. Baron scored 14, and Dominick Troiano added six for Alfe’s Restaurant.
