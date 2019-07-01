CAPE MAY — Rob Moran’s knowledge of current events came in handy again Monday at the 38th Cape May SuperAthalon.
Moran, a 10th-year lifeguard for the host beach patrol, used his experience to successfully defend his title and win the event for the third time in the last four years.
“It means a lot to win this,” said Moran, who also works as a public defender in Atlantic City. “Every beach patrol has its own race, and this is Cape May’s event.”
Moran, 30, completed the 2.3-mile run, 1.5-mile row and quarter-mile swim in 44 minutes, 58.9 seconds. Wildwood’s Patrick Clemens finished second in 45:42.4, and Ocean City’s Brian Theiss edged Ocean Beach’s Michael Barrett by two-tenths of a second to place third in 46:27.5.
Moran was mired in fourth place after the first two legs of the triathlon-style event but relied on his experience swimming in the tricky currents on Cannone Beach to earn the win.
Competitors were required to turn around an orange, rubber buoy approximately 200 yards offshore before heading back to the beach. The first three swimmers were swept past the buoy and thus forced to swim back against the current to make the turn.
Avalon’s Michael Hogan, a 19-year-old second-year lifeguard from St. Louis, led the race after the run and row but wound up finishing 13th among 14.
“The swim is supposed to be a quarter-mile, but I probably swam a mile and a half out there,” Hogan said. “I thought if I had the lead after the row that I had a good shot at winning, but that current was really pushing us. I didn’t see the (buoy) until I was past it, and by then it was too late.”
Moran entered the water about 50 yards to the left of the buoy and instead of angling toward it, swam straight and let the current carry him.
Once he stood up in the water and chugged up the beach to the checkered flags, the crowd erupted in cheers, chanting “Cape May! Cape May!”
“I’m 30 now, so this is getting harder and harder,” he said with a smile. “I didn’t have the best run, and I lost some ground in the row, but I know that current is very deceptive. It might not look very strong from (the beach), but it is.”
Aside from the Moran’s crowd support, the biggest yells were for Clemens, a 39-year-old Philadelphia firefighter who is in his second year with the Wildwood Beach Patrol after spending eight years as a lifeguard in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
He had watched the SuperAthalon for years and decided to try out to be Wildwood’s entry this year. After being selected, he prepared for Monday’s race by swimming the course Sunday night.
“I literally hit the turnaround buoy with my hip and pulled myself around it,” Clemens said. “I saw another guy next to me, and I yelled out, ‘Wildwood!’ but I didn’t hear where he was from. I had no idea what place I was in, so I just swam scared the whole way in. To finish second is just an unbelievable feeling.”
Cape May Beach Patrol Superathalon. Winner: Rob Moran: Cape May
Time: 6:30 p.m.,
Location: 2nd and Beach avenues, Cape May
This is a 38th annual run-row-swim triathlon race for top lifeguards.
Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races, July 5
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
This event, for the five Atlantic County patrols, has doubles and singles rows and a swim.
Surf City Beach Patrol Epic Lifeguard Tournament, July 8
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: 5th Street Beach, Surf City
Long Beach Island guards and others compete in five races, including three relays.
Cape May County Lifeguard Championships, July 8
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Rambler Road beach, Wildwood Crest
This 36th annual event has the 10 Cape May County patrols in seven races.
USLA Mid-Atlantic Non-Craft Regionals, July 10
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Top lifeguard athletes from six eastern state compete in non-craft races.
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races, July 12
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: 15th Avenue beach, North Wildwood
This is a 51st annual six-race lifeguard event honoring two lifeguards who were killed in Vietnam.
Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational, July 12
Time: 6:15,
Location: 16th Street beach, Brigantine
This 55th annual event has quick relay races out to flags 500 feet from shore and back.
T. John Carey Masters Ocean Swim, July 13
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: 34th Street beach, Ocean City
This event is a one-mile swim that's open to non-lifeguard too.
Around The Island Marathon Swim, July 14
Time: 7 a.m.
Location: ACHS crew boathouse, Atlantic City
This 54th annual 22.75-mile race is being revived as part of the Jim Whelan Open Water Festival
Red Bull Surf and Rescue, July 16
Time: 5 p.m.,
Location: Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City
Forty lifeguard teams compete in swimming, paddling and rowing relays.
USLA Mid-Atlantic Craft Regionals, July 17
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
Top lifeguard athletes from six eastern state compete in craft races.
Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, July 19
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Chelsea Avenue beach, Atlantic City
There's rowing and swimming as all 15 South Jersey patrols meet for the first time.
Brennan McCann Masters Row, July 20
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Seaview Harbor beach
Lifeguard and almuni doubles crews race in the Longport intracoastal.
Sea Isle City Beach Patrol 1-Mile Ocean Swim, July 20
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: 44th Avenue beach, Sea Isle City
This is another swim that's open to non-lifeguards also.
South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships, July 21
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
This is a pool meet for South Jersey Lifeguard swimmers.
USLA Mid-Atlantic Junior Lifeguard Championships, July 23
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
Leading junior lifeguards from six eastern states compete in various races.
Tri-Resorts Lifeguard Championships, July 23
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Location: Prescott Avenue, Strathmere, Upper Township
The Upper Township, Sea Isle City and Wildwood meet in a seven-race event.
Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational, July 25
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Location: 34th Street beach, Ocean City
The women of the South Jersey patrols meet in a four-race event.
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, July 26
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
The 15 South Jersey Patrols row, swim and run in the first of the 'Big Three' events.
Captain Turner Memorial Ocean Swim, July 27
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
This is a half-mile swim that open to non-lifeguards too.
David Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races, July 28
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Location: 35th St. beach, Avalon
This 36th annual event allows for several guards from each patrol to compete.
Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row, July 30
Lifeguard: 6 p.m.
Location: Deauville Inn, Strathmere, Upper Township
This is a doubles race on the bay which is a fundraiser for the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.
Ship Bottom Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race, July 30
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: 19th Street beach, Ship Bottom
Patrols from Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties compete in relay races.
Cape May Point Women's Lifeguard Challenge, July 31
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: St. Pete's Beach, Cape May Point
This is a run-paddleboard-swim triathlon for top female lifeguards.
Tri-Wood Lifeguard Championships, August 1
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
Younger lifeguards from rookie-four years will compete
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day one), August 2
Location: 68th Street beach, Long Beach Township
The six LBI patrols compete in this 58th annual event, which has 19 shorter races over two days.
Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races, August 2
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Decatur Avenue beach, Margate
The 15 South Jersey patrols row and swim in this 74th annual 'Big Three' event.
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day two), August 3
Location: 68th Street beach, Long Beach Township
The is the second and final day of LBI's biggest competition of the season.
Pier to Pier 1-Mile Ocean Swim, August 3
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
This is another swim that's open to the public.
Captain Bill Gallagher Sea Isle City Beach Patrol 10-Mile Island Run
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: 44th Avenue beach, Sea Isle City
This running race in Sea Isle, Townsends Inlet and Strathmere is open to the public, and last year had 626 finishers.
South Jersey Paddle Board Championships, August 5
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: 16th Street beach, Brigantine
Southern New Jersey patrols compete in various paddle board races.
USLA National Junior & U19 Lifeguard Championships, August 7
Time: 8 a.m.
Location: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Younger guards from patrols around the nation compete in several races.
Murphy Mile, August 7
Time: 6:30 p.m
Location: Philadelphia and Beach avenues, Cape May
This running race is open to the public and ends at Grant Avenue.
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational, August 7
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor
The women of the South Jersey patrol compete in this 25th annual, four-race event.
USLA National Lifeguard Championships, August 8-10
Time: 8 a.m.
Location: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Some of the nation's top lifeguards compete in several races.
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, August 9
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
This 80th annual event is the third of the 'Big Three' and it's considered the top lifeguard event of the season.
Brennan McCann Masters Row, August 10
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Seaview Harbor beach
Lifeguard and almuni doubles crews race in the Longport intracoastal.
Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row, August 13
Time: 7 a.m.
Location: 1st and Surf avenues, North Wildwood
This 44th annual, 20-mile row around Wildwood island is for lifeguard and alumni doubles crews.
John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races, August 16
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor
Lifeguards compete in four short ocean races, carrying back 50-pound dummies in simulated rescues.
Barnegat Bay Challenge, August 19
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: 13th Street and the bay, Ship Bottom
Racers in surfboats, surf skis, paddleboards and kayaks race five miles.
Hammer Row, August 22
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Location: Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township
Lifeguard and alumni doubles crews row four miles in the Longport intracoastal to Margate and back.
Brennan McCann Masters Row, September 7
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Seaview Harbor beach
Lifeguard and almuni doubles crews compete in the final race of the Brennan McCann series.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.