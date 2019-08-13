phillies opening day

Phillies manager Charlie Manuel questions 1st base umpire Jerry Layne on the call that Ryan Howard either was hit or caused interference on a hit by Chase Utley resulting in an out during the 4th inning. Monday April 2 2007 Philadelphia Phillies home opener against the Atlanta Braves at Citizen's Bank Park, Philadelphia. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )

 Ben Fogletto

The Philadelphia Phillies have named Charlie Manuel as the new hitting coach. 

The team relieved John Mallee of his duties, the club said Tuesday. Manuel will take over the hitting coach position for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Manuel managed the Phillies to the 2008 World Series title.

