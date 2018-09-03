Rosemont University junior Michael Lange III began his 2018-19 season right where he left off in the spring for the men’s golf team.
The 2016 Atlantic City High School graduate and Brigantine resident shot a final-round 5-under 67, the lowest score ever posted by a Ravens player, to win the Gatorade Intercollegiate Championships in Lawrence, Ohio, on Sunday.
He shot a two-round 139, which was four shots better than runner-up Hunter Miller of Baldwin Wallace.
Lange finished this spring with a 10th-place finish at the NCAA Division III Championship Individual Tournament.
Stevenson women’s golf junior Julia Kline (Atlantic City) finished 30th at the Lynn Schweizer Invitational in Granville, Ohio, shooting a two-round 170.
Men’s soccer
Freshman defender Brad Bischoff (Southern Regional) started in his first career game, helping Manhattanville defense shut out The Sage Colleges 1-0.
Ryan Saul (Ocean City) started on defense and helped Massachusetts to a 2-1 win over Saint Peter’s.
Connor Lindsay (St. Augustine Prep) scored in Immaculata’s 2-1 loss to Albright.
Matt Brown (Middle Township) scored the deciding goal for Neumann in a 2-0 win over Penn State-Abington on Saturday. It was the first collegiate goal for the freshman defender.
Joseph Fala (Middle Township) scored all three goals in Ramapo's 3-1 win over Rosemont. He then scored the overtime winner in the 104th minute of a 1-0 win over Swarthmore. On Monday, he was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Bobby Considine (Lacey Township) made three saves for the shutout in Stevenson’s 3-0 win over Penn College.
Women’s soccer
Bailey Gellis' (Southern) goal in the 40th minute gave Arkansas State a 1-0 win over Oral Roberts.
Siani Magruder (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist for her first collegiate point in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 2-0 win over Rider.
Jenna Sayers (Oakcrest) had an assist in Rutgers’ 3-0 win over Connecticut.
Emma Wilkins (Absegami) scored in the 38th minute with an assist from Gabriela Johnson (Oakcrest) for Temple in a 1-0 win over Maryland.
It was the first collegiate point for Johnson, the 2017 Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Wilkins also scored her fourth goal of the season in a 2-1 loss to Central Connecticut State. On Monday, Wilkins was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll.
Natalie Axelsson (Absegami) made three saves in Georgian Court’s 1-0 loss to Pace.
Alexis Tunney (Absegami) made four saves and allowed a goal in Albright’s 5-2 win over Marywood.
Veronica Garcia (Ocean City) scored in the 16th minute of Arcadia’s 2-1 win over Haverford.
Jordyn Martini (EHT) had an assist in Misericordia’s 1-0 win over Oneonta.
Anna Attardi (Atlantic County Institute of Technology) made two saves in Neumann’s 3-0 win over Penn State-Abington. She made 10 saves in a 1-0 overtime loss to Mt. St. Mary.
Shelby Money (Vineland) made five saves in Rowan’s 1-0 loss to Bridgewater.
Delaney Sabath (Absegami) made five saves in Widener’s 2-1 loss to Pfeiffer.
Field hockey
Rialee Allen (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist and Shannon O’Reilly (Ocean City) added an assist in La Salle’s 3-0 win over Central Michigan.
Kelly Hanna (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist in Monmouth’s 2-0 win over Hofstra.
Madison Morano (Eastern Regional; Hammonton resident) had two assists in in Penn State’s 4-0 win over Temple.
Jane Donio-Enscoe (Hammonton) scored in Princeton’s 4-0 win over Wake Forest.
Kat Conroy (Southern) had an assist in Rider’s 4-3 loss to Appalachian State.
Gillian Nardelli (Cumberland Regional) scored in Delaware Valley’s 2-0 win over Neumann.
Men’s cross country
Giovanni Aracena (Pleasantville) finished 28th in 17 minutes, 29 seconds, for Bloomfield at the Ramapo Cross Country Invitational.
Elijah Crouch (Buena Regional) finished 43rd (19:40.1) for Rutgers-Camden at the Bryn Mawr Invitational.
Women’s cross country
Abby Gauthier (Lacey Township) won the Towson Invitational to open the season. She finished in 15:56.84, a quarter-second ahead of teammate Erica Israel, who was last year’s winner.
Cairn’s Gretchen Shirk (Ocean City) was fifth (19:19) at the Cairn Invitational.
Mackenzie Greene (Ocean City) was seventh (19:51) for Immaculata at the Atlantic East Preview Meet in Scott Township, Pennsylvania.
Men’s tennis
The College of New Jersey freshman Nikola Kilibarda (Mainland) won twice in his collegiate debut at the Lions Doubles Tournament. He teamed with Omar Bokhari to win 8-7 and then with Sean Reilly to win 8-5.
Women’s tennis
Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won her singles set 6-2, 6-4 and won doubles 8-6 in Rutgers-Camden’s 5-4 win over Stockton. Aubrey Hawn (Oakcrest) won 6-0, 6-1 in first singles and won 8-2 in doubles. On Monday, Hawn was named the NJAC Player of the Week, and Trivers was named the Rookie of the Week.
Women’s volleyball
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had eight kills and three blocks for Georgian Court in a 3-2 win over Bentley. She had five kills in a 3-0 loss to West Chester.
Jennifer Severino (Absegami) had seven kills and three digs in Keene State’s 3-2 win over Cortland. She had six kills and two digs in a 3-2 loss to Fredonia.
Alexa Cacacie (Southern) had four kills in Maine Maritime’s 3-0 win over Southern Maine. She had seven kills and four digs in a 3-0 win over New England. She had four kills and two digs in a 3-0 win over Saint Joseph’s (Maine).
Morgan Ridgway (Barnegat) had 15 kills and 17 digs in Ramapo’s 3-0 win over Shenandoah.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.