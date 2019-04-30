Rosemont College junior Michael Lange (Atlantic City H.S.) won the Colonial States Athletic Conference golf tournament held Friday and Saturday.
Lange shot a two-day 158, finishing 14-over in difficult conditions at Indian Valley Country Club in Telford, Pennsylvania. His second-day 79 was the only score to break 80, allowing him to win the tournament by four strokes.
Rosemont won the team title for the second straight season by 77 strokes.
The Ravens are headed to their second straight NCAA Division III tournament. They will compete at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, from May 14-17.
It was Lange’s fourth tournament win of the season. He also won the Susquehanna Spring Invitational, McDaniel Spring Invitational and Gatorade Collegiate. Last year, he placed 10th in the NCAA Championships.
Chris D’Alessandro (Southern Regional) shot a 5-over 77 for host Arcadia, which tied for second at the Knights Invitational in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The Knights then finished third in the Middle Atlantic Conference Tournament in White Haven, Pennsylvania. D’Allesandro led them with a two-day 151 (7-over).
Ryan Hodgdon (Mainland Regional) shot a three-day 253, tying him for 27th for Ursinus at the Centennial Conference Championship in Macungie, Pennsylvania.
Softball
Faith Hegh (Mainland) had two hits and a run in Alabama at Birmingham’s 3-1 loss to North Texas. She hit an RBI double in a 5-1 loss to North Texas.
Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) pitched a five-inning complete-game shutout, allowing three hits and two walks, in Binghamton’s 9-0 win over Maine. She struck out five.
Tiffany Bell (Absegami) hit a three-run double in Bryant’s 12-5 loss to Sacred Heart.
Rian Eigenmann (Millville) doubled in Central Connecticut State’s 2-1 loss to Mount St. Mary’s. She had a single, a double and two runs in a 6-1 win over Wagner. She had two hits in a 7-4 loss to Wagner.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) pitched the final four innings, allowing just three walks and striking out three, to get the win in Manhattan’s 3-2 win over Sacred Heart. She hit an RBI double in a 4-3 loss to Canisius.
Rachael Zeides (Ocean City) had two hits and an RBI in Rider’s 9-1 loss to Army West Point. She had two hits in a 6-4 loss to Army. She hit a solo homer in a 5-4 loss to Marist.
Caroline Kruger (Millville) had a hit, a run and an RBI in Sacred Heart’s 13-3 win over Fairfield. She hit a two-run double and scored in a 12-5 win over Bryant.
Kaila Smith (Millville) hit a solo homer in Wagner’s 10-2 loss to Columbia. She homered and drove in another run in a 7-4 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.
Mya Lopez (Vineland) went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Bloomfield’s 10-8 loss to Caldwell. She singled and scored twice in an 11-3 win over Holy Family.
Carly Testa (St. Joseph) went 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs in Caldwell’s 12-4 win over Bloomfield. In a 12-0 win over the University of the Sciences, Sara Raubertas (St. Joseph) had a run and two RBIs.
Ariel Magee (Lower Cape May Regional) contributed a hit, a run and an RBI in Chestnut Hill’s 3-2 victory over Goldey-Beacom. She went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer in a 4-1 win over Nyack. In a 12-6 win over Nyack, Magee had a hit and two runs, and Hunter Irvin (Egg Harbor Township) pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
Bobbie Beck (Absegami) got the win, pitching 2 1/3 innings in relief, in Georgian Court’s 9-8 victory over Jefferson. She struck out one.
Naomi Stas (Pinelands) was named to the Central Athletic Collegiate Conference second team on Tuesday for Jefferson.
Stas went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI in Jefferson’s 9-8 loss to Georgian Court. She doubled and scored in a 2-1 loss to Georgian Court. She tripled and scored in a 4-2 win over Post.
She also went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI and pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in a 6-5 loss to Concordia. She struck out four. Stas pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing two runs and striking out six, in a 6-2 win over Concordia.
Madison Mathes (Hammonton) scored twice in Lock Haven’s 10-2 win over Clarion. She went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and two RBIs in an 11-3 win over Clarion.
Becca Roesch (Absegami) had a hit and two runs in Slippery Rock’s 9-4 win over Mercyhurst.
Megan Master (Atlantic City) allowed an unearend run and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings in relief to get the win in USciences’ 5-4 victory over Holy Family.
Marissa Varela (EHT) had two hits and an RBI in Alfred State’s 7-4 loss to D’Youville.
Aysiah Cintron (Buena Regional) went 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI in Cabrini’s 13-5 win over Lebanon Valley. She had a solo homer and scored another run in a 9-5 loss to Lebanon Valley. She went 3 for 3 in a 4-3 loss to Immaculata in the Atlantic East Conference tournament.
Jessica Hewitt (Southern Regional) had a hit, a run and three RBIs, and also pitched a five-inning complete game with six strikeouts in Centenary’s 9-1 win over Notre Dame (Maryland).
She had two hits and two RBIs, and got the win, pitching three innings, in a 9-2 win over Rosemont. She had two hits and two RBIs in a 7-6 loss to Rosemont. She went 4 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs in a 12-9 win over Keystone.
Malia Hindle (Ocean City) had two hits in Coast Guard’s 11-6 loss to Wellesley. In a 6-3 loss to Babson, Hindle had a hit, a run and an RBI, and Carly Hattman (Peddie School; EHT resident) had two hits.
Ella Glenn (EHT) hit a two-run homer in Franklin & Marshall’s 13-2 loss to Haverford.
Keani Hindle (Ocean City) hit a three-run homer in Immaculata's 9-5 win over Alvernia. She had a solo homer and an RBI single in a 3-3 tie with Alvernia. She had a single, a triple and two RBIs in an 8-2 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
In Neumann's 11-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Bri Lagroteria (EHT) went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI, and Kate Korte (EHT) had a hit, a run and two RBIs.
In a 3-0 win over Marywood, Korte went 3 for 4 with a run, and Nicole Wisser (EHT) pitched an eight-inning complete-game shutout, allowing seven hits and striking out five. In an 8-0 win over Marywood, Korte went 3 for 3 with a triple, a run and three RBIs, and Wisser hit a pinch-hit RBI single.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) had a double, a run and two RBIs in Penn State Brandywine’s 15-0 win over PSU Scranton. She had two hits and a run in a 10-1 win over PSU Scranton. She went 2 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs in a 10-8 loss to PSU Hazleton.
In Rosemont's 14-0 win over York (N.Y.), Samantha DeFrancisco (Cumberland) had a hit, two runs and an RBI, and Madison Hagerty (Our Lady of Mercy) had two hits and a run. In a 20-0 win over York, DeFrancisco went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, four runs and two RBIs, and Hagerty had a hit and a run.
In a 7-1 win over Notre Dame (Maryland), DeFrancisco had a triple and a run. In an 8-6 win over Notre Dame, DeFrancisco had a hit and a run, and Hagerty had a hit, two runs and an RBI. In a 7-6 win over Centenary, Hagerty had a single, double, two RBIs and a run.
Sam Morton (Mainland) had a double, a homer, a run and three RBIs in Rutgers-Newark’s 4-3 win over Rutgers-Camden.
Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) hit a two-run homer in Wesley’s 5-4 win over Immaculata.
Women’s lacrosse
In Caldwell’s 18-15 win over Chestnut Hill, Rachel Lucia (EHT) had a goal, Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) scored three, and Mia Monacelli (EHT) made 13 saves. In a 28-17 win over Holy Family, Lucia had a goal and an assist, Steelman had three goals and two assists, and Monacelli made eight saves in 30 minutes.
Vanessa Pagliei (Mainland) had two goals and two assists in Holy Family’s 17-11 loss to Dominican. She had an assist in a 28-17 loss to Caldwell.
In Jefferson’s 17-12 win over Dominican, Ashley Lamey (Lower Cape May) had a goal and three assists, and Teagen Hay (Oakcrest) had two goals and two assists.
In Eastern’s 25-24 win over Delaware Valley, Allison Andres (Millville) had a goal and two assists, and Jessica Ketscheck (Oakcrest) scored. In a 20-9 loss to DeSales, Andres scored three.
Lexie Sharp (Ocean City) had three goals and an assist in Elizabethtown’s 10-8 win over Susquehanna.
Mikala Gillespie (Ocean City) had a goal and two assists in Rowan’s 20-2 win over Rutgers-Camden and two goals and an assist in an 18-9 loss to Catholic.
In Widener’s 22-8 win over Alvernia, Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored four, and Kristi Rohrer (Ocean City) had a goal.
Ashley Hunt (Lower Cape May) scored in Lourdes’ 17-10 loss to Siena Heights. On Monday, she was named to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Championship of Character Team.
Men’s tennis
Nikola Kilibarda (Mainland) won 6-1, 6-0 for The College of New Jersey in a 9-0 win over SUNY Oneonta.
Women’s tennis
Cassidy Calimer (Absegami) won her singles match 6-0, 6-1 and her doubles match 6-0 in Bloomsburg’s 5-2 win over Wilkes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.