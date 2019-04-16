Cassidy Calimer helped the Bloomsburg women’s tennis team to two victories last week.
Calimer, a 2016 Absegami High School graduate, won the second singles match 6-1, 6-3, and added a 6-3 win at first doubles with Vitoria Nery in a 7-0 win over East Stroudsburg.
In a 7-0 win over Shippensburg, she won her second singles match 6-2, 6-0, and she and Nery won their doubles match by default.
This season, Calimer, a junior, is 12-5 overall in singles matches, including 9-3 at second singles. In doubles action, she and Nery are 11-4. Calimer is also 1-0 with another partner.
The Huskies are 12-2. They begin Pennsylvania States Athletic Conference tournament play April 30.
Tess Fisher (Vineland) won her second singles match 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 for Rutgers in a 5-2 loss to Michigan State.
In Rutgers-Camden’s 8-1 win over Yeshiva, Aubrey Hawn (Oakcrest) won the top singles set 6-0, 6-0, and Tiffany Trivers (Egg Harbor Township) won third singles 6-0, 6-3. The two combined for an 8-4 win at first doubles. Morgan Dempsey (Schalick; Vineland resident) won 6-2, 6-1, and Hannah Cohan (Hammonton) won 6-4, 6-2.
Sarah Phung (EHT) won the third doubles set 8-0 with partner Julia Yoon for The College of New Jersey in a 6-3 win over Rochester. She won her doubles match 8-4 with partner Audrey Chen in an 8-1 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Men’s tennis
Brandon Gildea (Southern) won his second doubles match 6-0 with Rider teammate Griffin Clark in the Broncs’ 5-2 win over Coppin State.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-1 loss to North Greenville in the Conference Carolinas tournament quarterfinals, Liam Maxwell (Southern Regional) had 17 kills and three digs, and Brennan Davis (Southern) had 31 assists and four digs. The Crusaders finished their season 15-11. Maxwell, a 6- foot-5 junior, led the team in kills (446) and kills per set (4.51), both the top numbers in the country through Sunday for NCAA Division I and II, which is combined in college volleyball.
Golf
David Hicks (Middle Township) finished one shot behind the winner to place second for William & Mary at the Rutherford Intercollegiate in State College, Pennsylvania. Hicks shot a three-day 209 (4-under), highlighted by back-to-back 69s on the final two rounds. He recorded 10 birdies and an eagle. William & Mary finished 10th in team scoring.
Michael Lange (Atlantic City) tied for 11th with a two-day 150 (6-over) for the host team at the Rosemont College Rave Invitational in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.
Giovanni Albano (St. Augustine Prep) finished 33rd with a two-day 157 (81-76) for Drew, which placed 11th at the Rosemont Invitational.
Ryan Hodgdon (Mainland) shot a two-day 157 as well for Ursinus at the Rosemont Invitational. Earlier in the week, Hodgdon tied for 15th with an 80 at the Ursinus Invitational in Elverson, Pennsylvania, and was tied for 10th with a 79 at the DeSales Spring Invitational in White Haven, Pennsylvania.
Chris D’Allessandro (Southern) shot an 80 and tied for 18th for Arcadia at the DeSales Spring Invitational. At the Rosemont Invitational, he tied for 25th with a two-day 156.
Julia Kline (Atlantic City) tied for eighth for Stevenson’s women’s team with a two-day 165 at the Gettysburg Spring Invitational in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.
Men’s track and field
Cade Antonucci (Holy Spirit) finished second in the javelin with a throw of 223 feet, 9 inches, the second best mark in Auburn history, at the Tennessee Relays. His throw was a personal best, and the 11th best throw in the country.
Robert Dessoye (EHT) was fifth in the 800 (1:51.82) for Bucknell at the Bison Outdoor Classic in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
John Mooers (Middle Township) won the discus (52.79 meters) for host Rutgers at the Metropolitan Outdoor Championship. Eric Barnes (EHT) was second in the 800 with a personal-best 1:53.21.
DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was third in the triple jump (13.41 meters) for Georgian Court at the Rider Invitational. Charles Wolef-Fields (Wildwood Catholic) was second in the 100 (11.05).
Justin Bishop (Mainland) ran on Rowan’s winning 4x400 relay (3:17.87) at the Coach P. Invitational in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Dayquan Murray (Hammonton) was on the fourth-place 4x100 relay (42.64), and was sixth in the 100 (10.90). Korey Greene (Ocean City) was third in the 3,000 (10:08.65).
Ice hockey
Former Ocean City resident Colin Felix played for Massachusetts in a 3-0 loss to Denver in the NCAA Division I championship game. Felix played in both Frozen Four games for the Minutemen, who beat Denver 4-3 in overtime of the semifinal. He didn’t register any points, and was a minus-1 in the semifinal. The defenseman finished his freshman season with a goal and eight assists. He played in all 41 games.
Women’s lacrosse
Megan Bozzi (Mainland) scored in Coastal Carolina’s 17-5 win over Mercer.
In La Salle’s 14-13 loss to Massachusetts, Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had three goals, an assist and four draw controls. Allison Hunter (Middle Township) had three goals and five draw controls. In a 19-7 loss to Saint Joseph’s, Ruskey had a goal, two caused turnovers and a draw control, and Hunter scored and added three draw controls.
Mia Moncelli (EHT) made 10 saves in Caldwell’s 20-7 win over Felician. In a 22-9 loss to Wilmington, Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) scored.
Vanessa Pagliei (Mainland) had a goal and two assists in Holy Family’s 22-9 loss to Wilmington.
In Jefferson’s 14-6 win over Chestnut Hill, Ashley Lamey (Lower Cape May Regional) scored, and Teagen Hay (Oakcrest) had two goals and seven ground balls. In a 20-5 win over Post, Lamey scored, and Hay added two goals.
In Eastern’s 16-8 win over Wilkes, Jessica Ketscheck (Oakcrest) scored a goal, and Allison Andres (Millville) had an assist.
Lexie Sharp (Ocean City) had four goals and an assist in Elizabethtown’s 22-12 loss to Moravian. She had four goals and three draw controls in a 15-11 loss to Drew.
In Rowan’s 16-7 win over Stockton, Mikala Gillespie (Ocean City) had an assist, and Dara Hennessy (Ocean City) scored. In a 21-6 win over Ramapo, Gillespie had three goals and two assists, and Hennessy added a goal.
Morgon von Schmidt (Southern) had two caused turnovers in Salisbury’s 8-7 win over The College of New Jersey.
In Widener’s 14-11 loss to Albright, Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored twice, and Kristi Rohrer (Ocean City) had two assists. In a 20-12 loss to Stevenson, Rorher had three draw controls, Kelley had a goal.
