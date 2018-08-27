Temple University sophomore Emma Wilkins scored in a pair of wins for the women’s soccer team last week.
Wilkins, a 2017 Absegami High School graduate, scored in a 2-0 win over Sacred Heart. The forward also scored in a 3-0 win over Delaware State.
Sisters and Absegami grads Julia (sophomore) and Kelcie Dolan (senior) also started in both wins for the Owls (2-1).
Madie Gibson (Lower Cape May Regional) had an assist in Monmouth’s 1-0 win over Bucknell. She had an assist in a 3-1 win over Delaware.
Field hockey
Rialee Allen (Ocean City) scored in La Salle’s 2-0 win over Ohio University.
Kelly Hanna (Ocean City) scored in Monmouth’s 5-1 loss to Saint Joseph’s.
Cassie Kincaid (Eastern Regional; Hammonton resident) made three saves in Providence’s 3-2 loss to UC Davis.
Women’s rowing
West Virginia sophomore coxswain Olivia Martinelli (Ocean City) was recognized by the Big 12 Conference. She was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team for 2017-18, having made the honor roll both semesters of her freshman year.
