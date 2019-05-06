Rowan University senior catcher Steven Hewa was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference first team last week.
Hewa, a 2015 Absegami High School graduate, is batting .355 (43 for 121) with 10 doubles, a triple, three homers, 30 runs and 29 RBIs.
In Rowan’s 7-0 win over William Paterson in an NJAC Tournament game, Hewa went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. In a 6-5 loss to Ramapo that eliminated the Profs from the tournament, Hewa had a hit and two RBIs, and Andrew Cartier (Buena Regional) pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings in relief, striking out six and allowing only a walk.
The Profs’ season likely isn’t finished.
Before the NJAC Tournament, the Profs (30-10) were ranked fifth nationally by d3baseball.com. They will find out next Sunday or Monday if they earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Todd Henry (Egg Harbor Township) hit a game-tying RBI single in the eighth inning of Delaware State’s 10-inning, 5-4 win over Coppin State. He had a two-run triple and two runs in an 18-1 win over Coppin State. He went 3 for 4 in a 6-2 win over Coppin State.
Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Fairfield’s 7-4 win over Hartford. He had two hits and two runs in a 6-5 win over Niagara. In a 5-0 loss to Niagara, Josh Arnold (Ocean City) pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings in relief, allowing one walk and striking out one.
Seamus Brazill (Barnegat) pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings in relief in Hofstra’s 6-3 loss to Elon. He hit two batters and struck out one.
Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep) had a triple and a run scored in Penn’s 13-1 win over Columbia. He had two hits in a 4-0 loss to Columbia.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) had a single, a solo homer and three runs scored in Bloomsburg’s 11-6 win over Lock Haven. He had an RBI double in a 12-3 loss to West Chester. He had a double and a run in a 7-4 loss to West Chester.
L.T. Struble (Hammonton) went 3 for 4 with four stolen bases and two runs in Felician’s 8-3 win over the University of the Sciences. He had a double in a 1-0 win over USciences. He had a hit and two runs in a 5-4 loss to Bloomfield.
Jack Loefflad (Mainland Regional) had a pinch-hit single in Tampa’s 6-5 loss to Eckerd.
In the University of Sciences' 8-2 loss to Nyack, Justin Skinner (St. Augustine) had two hits, and Ryan Johnson (Oakcrest) allowed two unearned runs in four innings of relief. He struck out two. In a 6-4 loss to Nyack, Skinner doubled.
Nick Grotti (Millville) hit a double in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 5-2 win over Glenville State. He had a hit and a run scored in a 4-2 loss to Glenville State.
Nick Nutile (Mainland) singled and scored the game-tying run in the seventh inning of Alvernia’s 11-inning, 2-1 win over Widener of a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament game. He also went 4 for 4 with an RBI in a 5-2 tournament loss to Widener.
Sean Carew (St. Augustine) had a single, a double and an RBI in Arcadia’s 11-5 loss to Widener.
Tyler Norris (Wildwood Catholic) went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, a home run, three runs and five RBIs in Cabrini’s 13-2 win over Wesley. He had a hit and two runs in a 9-5 win over Immaculata.
Zach Mason (Southern Regional) pitched two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and striking out one, in Misericordia’s 10-2 win over DeSales.
Matthew McCourt (St. Augustine) hit a two-run homer and scored three runs in Mount Aloysius’ 14-13 win over Alfred State.
Mary Cortellessa (Mainland) had an RBI singled in Neumann’s 9-5 loss to Gwynedd Mercy. He hit a three-run double in a 12-11 loss to Marywood in 11 innings.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) went 3 for 5 with a run in Widener’s 11-3 win over Hood in a MAC Commonwealth Tournament game. He also doubled in a 2-1 loss to Alvernia and went 3 for 5 with two runs in an 11-5 win over Arcadia.
In Mercer County’s 8-7 loss to Cumberland County, Aaron McLaughlin (Barnegat) had two hits and an RBI, and Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) had three hits and a run.
In a 13-3 win over Brookdale, Boselli went 3 for 6 with two homers, three runs and four RBIs, and McLaughlin had three hits, two runs and two RBIs. In a 7-3 win over Rowan Gloucester, Boselli had a single, a homer and four RBIs, and McLaughlin had two hits and a run.
In a 9-8 win over Rowan Gloucester, Boselli went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs, and McLaughlin homered and drove in four runs.
