MAYS LANDING — During his five years with the Army Reserve, Manny Arache learned while traveling around Europe how to be disciplined and carry himself.
Now, Arache is looking to apply those lessons on Atlantic Cape Community College's baseball field. Arache, who's from Pleasantville, enlisted in the Army Reserve shortly after graduating from the Atlantic County Institute of Technology at age 17.
The 23-year-old's travels took him all over Europe including a stop in a stop in Germany that changed his life.
He tried out for the reconnaissance division while he was in Germany, but he didn't make it. The reason, however, was something he would have never expected.
"I'm sitting there like, 'Why am I not in that room (to be selected for Recon)?'' Arache said during a recent practice. "Then some dude grabs me, puts me in another room and says, 'We want you to do sniper.'"
"It was the best decision I ever made," Arache added, who played baseball at ACIT.
After leaving the service, Arache decided that he wanted to return to school and the diamond. That's when he reached out to ACCC's baseball program and expressed an interest in playing.
"A lot of (my teammates are) younger than me, and they're still trying to learn life," the 23-year-old Arache said. "(My experience) is good for me."
Despite only being the team for a couple of months, Arache has made an impact on his teammates, said Rod Velardi, baseball coach at the school.
"He doesn't say much; he doesn't complain; he doesn't do any of that stuff," Velardi said. "He just comes out here and works hard every day."
"For him, every day's a great day," Velardi added.
On March 24, Arache got his first collegiate at-bat in a win against Delaware County Community College. Although he struck out, Velardi said he couldn't contain his excitement.
"Manny has a tendency to not show much emotion," Velardi said. "But you could definitely see the excitement on his face."
"What was most impressive was how much his teammates were pulling for him when he got the call to hit," Velardi added.
Surprisingly, though, Arache wasn't really nervous.
"Honestly, it just felt nice," he said of his first at-bat. "I wasn't nervous about it, but more excited to see what would happen."
Arache says that he plans on earning an associate's degree at ACCC, and then transferring to another school to earn a bachelor's in mechanical engineering. He wants to continue to challenge himself in the classroom, and hopes to one day use the degree to help others like he's been doing since he finished high school.
"I told myself that if I'm going to get a degree, I might as well go for the hardest thing," Arache said. "I feel like if you're not pushing yourself, you're just being content."
