The Rowan University men’s indoor track and field team won a fifth straight New Jersey Athletic Conference championship Monday in Staten Island, New York.
Justin Bishop (Mainland Regional H.S.) won the 400-meter dash in 49.52 seconds.
Also winning for the Profs was Dayquan Murray (Hammonton), who ran on the first-place 4x200 relay. The relay broke the school and NJAC records, winning in 1:27.69. Murray also was seventh in the 60 dash (7.13).
John Nguyen (Absegami) was third in the 60 hurdles (8.45), and Connor McBride (Southern Regional) was eighth in the 5,000 (16:13.51). Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) was fifth in the long jump (6.74 meters). Esteban Delgado (Absegami) ran on the second-place 4x800 relay (8:05.04).
Robert Dessoye (Egg Harbor Township) ran on Bucknell’s fourth-place 4x800 relay (7:36.25) at the Patriot League Championships in Annapolis, Maryland. Robert and twin Alex Dessoye (EHT) ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:18.39). Robert also took fourth in the 500 (1:04.38), and Alex was seventh in the 400 (50.02). The Bison were third overall.
Women’s track
Ayana Culhane (Absegami) was second in the weight throw (18.27 meters) for Hampton at the Big South Conference Championship in Lynchburg, Virginia. She also set the school record in the shot put Friday (14.58 meters). She was named to the conference’s all-academic team, too.
On Wednesday, Hampton’s Kiyanna Thomas (Absegami) was named the big South Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. At the Virginia Military Institute Winter Relays held Feb. 8-9, she broke a school record to win the shot put (14.50). Culhane broke the record the following weekend.
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) helped Monmouth win a sixth straight Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Indoor Championship on Sunday in New York. She won the triple jump (39 feet, 8 inches), was third in the long jump (18-04) and sixth in the 60-meter hurdles (9.01 seconds.
Rider finished second at the MAAC Championships. Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May) finished second in the high jump (1.65 meters) and ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:54.81). Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) ran on the third-place distance medley relay (12:00.53) and the fourth-place 4x800 relay (9:13.66). Yvette Assongba (Mainland) was fourth in the 60 hurdles (8.93).
Last week, Siegle was named to the MAAC All-Academic Team.
Emma Bergman (Ocean City) ran on Rutgers’ winning 4x800 relay (9:09.62) at the Fastrack Last Chance Invitational in Staten Island, New York.
Rowan finished second in the NJAC Championships on Monday. Kierston Johnson (Oakcrest) ran on the winning 4x200 relay (1:43.07).
Women’s basketball
Kean University freshman Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) was named the NJAC Rookie of the Year on Wednesday. McCoy is averaging 16.4 points per game, including 33.1 percent success from 3-point range, through 26 games. She also has 4.8 rebounds per game.Wrestling
C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) sparked Brown to a 19-18 comeback win over Columbia. He won a 3-1 sudden victory at 184 pounds, pulling the Bears to within 18-16 with one bout to go. In a 24-12 win over Hofstra, LaFragola won a 10-4 decision.
Owen Kretschmer (Southern Regional) posted a 4-1 record at 125, finishing third at the New England Wrestling Associated Futures Tournament in Hartford, Connecticut. The freshman’s wins included three decisions and a pin, capped by a 10-7 decision in the third-place bout.
In Ursinus’ 45-6 win over Williamson, Zachary Goranson (Millville) won a 16-0 technical fall in 1 minute, 51 seconds, at 165. Gary Nagle (Middle Township) picked up a pin in 2:18 at 174. In a 56-0 win over Penn State Mont Alto, Goranson won by pin (1:28), and Nagle won by forfeit.
In Wilkes’ 28-10 win over Scranton, Nicholas Racanelli (Southern) won a 5-2 decision at 165, and Austin Cominsky (Middle Township) won by injury default at 184. Cominsky was leading 4-0 in the second period.
Wilkes freshman Cody Dix (EHT) competed at the Futures Mideast Tournament in Allentown, Pennsylvania, winning his final four bouts in the consolation bracket to take third at 149. His wins included an 8-0 major decision in the opening round and then a 20-3 technical fall, a pin in 6:01 and two decisions (8-2 and 6-4) in the wrestlebacks.
Men’s volleyball
Liam Maxwell (Southern) was named the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week on Feb. 11 for the second time this season. In a 3-1 win over Erskine, Maxwell had 18 kills and five digs. Brennan Davis (Southern) had a kill and five digs, and Collin Lockwood (Southern) added four digs. In a 3-2 win over Emmanuel, Davis had eight digs, and Maxwell had 17 kills and six digs.
