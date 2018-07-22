Asia Young will continue her athletic and academic career at Purdue University as a transfer from Rider University.
A rising junior from Pleasantville who excels in the long jump, Young said she decided to transfer because she wants to compete at a higher level.
Both universities run NCAA Division I programs. Rider, which is in Lawrenceville, competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Purdue in the Big Ten.
“I loved my experience at Rider. I think it really served its purpose,” Young said. “Over the past few years, I’ve really grown into a better athlete, but at this point, I just feel like I’m just not satisfied personally with my performances, and I want to do better, and I want to be exposed to tougher competition.”
Young, a 2016 graduate of Holy Spirit High School who was a first-team Press All-Star as a senior, visited Purdue about two months ago. The Lafayette, Indiana, university is the farthest the 19-year-old has been from home.
“In order for me to get better, I just feel like this is something that has to be done. I have to go to a bigger conference so that there is more competition so I can improve,” Young said.
With Rider this past season, Young helped the Broncs take second place at the MAAC Championships by winning the long jump at 5.94 meters. She also finished third in the triple jump and helped the 4x100-meter relay come in third.
Young also dominated the long jump during the 2017-18 indoor season, winning the MAAC title with a personal-best 6.01 meters.
She also finished third in the triple jump with her college-best performance of 11.94 and was named Women’s Field Performer of the Meet at the indoor championships.
Young, a criminal justice major with a minor in social work, also excelled academically and was named to the MAAC All-Academic Team.
In her freshman season, Young set a Rider record in the long jump with her current personal best of 6.01.
While Young has made an impact with the Broncs, she is eager to expand her skills with the Boilermakers.
“I’m really looking forward to it. I’m so excited. I know I’m going to have to put in the work and work 10 times harder, but that’s not going to be an issue for me,” Young said.
Purdue finished eighth in the country at this year’s NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, the best placing in program history. The Boilermakers also were the 2017 Big Ten outdoor champions.
After working as associate head coach for six years, Norbert Elliott was named Purdue’s new head coach this month. Young met with Elliot on her visit and said she is excited to be part of his team.
“I’m very excited for my future, and I believe that Purdue has all the right abilities and tools for me to be successful, so I’m just going to move forward from here. I’m not going to forget about my Rider family. I’m just going to have to move on,” Young said.
Young said that all of her academic credits will transfer to Purdue and that her ultimate goal after graduation is to open a nonprofit organization that aids those released from the prison system make the transition back into society.
