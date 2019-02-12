University of the District of Columbia freshman Juanye Colon has emerged as one of the best 3-point shooters in his NCAA Division II men’s basketball conference.
He had 23 points, including 7 of 12 from beyond the arc, with five rebounds and three assists in the Firebirds’ 102-70 win over Long Island Post. He had 19 points, four rebounds and two assists in an 83-78 win over New York Institute of Technology.
The 2017 Atlantic City High School graduate has made 42.5 percent (70 for 166) of 3-pointers in 23 games this season, fifth best in the East Coast Conference through Saturday. He is averaging 12.4 points per game.
Colon, who was a 1,000-point scorer for the Vikings, was a second-team Press All-Star after a senior season in which he sank 47 percent of his 3s.
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists in American’s 77-67 loss to Navy. He had 11 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in a 71-68 win over Army.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had three points and two rebounds in Bowling Green’s 85-72 win over Western Michigan. He scored three in a 78-71 loss to Toledo.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had two assists and a rebound in Holy Cross’ 56-42 win over Army.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had eight points and two rebounds in Howard’s 70-66 win over Florida A&M.
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) had six points, two blocks and a rebound in Maryland Eastern Shore’s 68-63 loss to Savannah State.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) grabbed 22 rebounds, and added nine points and six blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 51-49 win over Duquesne. He had two points, three rebounds and two blocks in an 85-55 loss to Virginia Commonwealth.
Peyton Mortellie (Hammonton) had 11 points, three assists and two rebounds in Bloomsburg’s 99-77 loss to Kutztown. He scored 14 in a 78-75 loss to Lock Haven.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) scored 31 to go with eight rebounds in Chestnut Hill’s 104-93 loss to Georgian Court. He had seven rebounds, three points and two assists in a 72-55 loss to Caldwell.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 22 points, 13 rebounds and three steals in Pace’s 68-63 win over American International.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had seven points and seven rebounds in University of the Sciences’ 73-52 loss to Jefferson. He had nine rebounds, six points and four assists in an 80-72 loss to Concordia.
Gabe Michnya (Mainland) had three points and three blocks in Bryn Athyn’s 97-77 loss to Wilson.
DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) scored 13 in Cabrini’s 95-78 win over Immaculata.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists in Cennary’s 83-66 loss to Keystone. He had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 92-82 win over Bryn Athyn.
In Drew’s 78-70 win over Susquehanna, Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine) had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) added four assists, three points and two rebounds.
In a 76-65 win over Elizabethtown, Aldrich grabbed 20 rebounds to go with 13 points, and Gallagher had six points and three assists.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had 11 points, four rebounds and two steals in Elizabethtown’s 70-55 win over Goucher. He had 12 rebounds, seven points and five assists in a 76-65 loss to Drew.
Eric Ray (Southern) grabbed five rebounds in FDU-Florham’s 61-60 loss to Eastern.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) grabbed five rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 80-71 win over Immaculata. He scored nine in an 86-83 loss to Wesley.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had five points and five rebounds in Moravian’s 86-80 loss to Scranton. He had 21 points and five rebounds in a 93-73 win over Goucher.
Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) had three points and two rebounds in Rowan’s 94-89 loss to William Paterson.
Trai Greer (Middle Township) had 16 points, five assists and three rebounds in Rutgers-Camden’s 79-74 loss to Ramapo. He had 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 93-73 loss to New Jersey City.
In Widener’s 80-65 win over Gallaudet, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored four. In a 75-55 win over Stevenson, Laverty had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Wrestling
Christopher Crane (Southern Regional) earned a pin at 133 pounds in 5 minutes, 38 seconds, for Kutztown in a 47-0 win over East Stroudsburg.
In Rochester Institute of Technology’s 53-0 win over Alfred State, Isaiah Ocasio (Vineland) and Joe Cutugno (Atlantic City) won by forfeit at 141 and 184, respectively. In a 38-9 win over Penn College, Cutugno won an 11-3 major decision.
Zachary Goranson (Millville) took fourth for Ursinus at the Centennial Conference championship in Kings Point, New York.
He opened with a 2-1 decision at 165 before dropping a 12-2 major decision. He won a 7-5 sudden victory in the consolation semifinals before dropping an 8-4 decision in the third-place bout.
Women’s lacrosse
Megan Bozzi (Mainland) picked up her first collegiate point, an assist in Coastal Carolina’s 19-10 win over Old Dominion.
Men’s lacrosse
In Delaware’s 11-8 win over Mount St. Mary’s, Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine Prep) had two goals and three assists. Joe Eisele (St. Augustine) scored twice and had three ground balls, and Dean DiSimone (St. Augustine) added a goal and three assists.
Nick DeCaprio (St. Augustine) had an assist, three ground balls and two caused turnovers in Michigan’s 10-8 win over Cleveland State.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland Regional) had a goal and two assists in Coker’s 25-8 win over Chowan. He scored and had a caused turnover in a 10-7 loss to Florida Tech.
