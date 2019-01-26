Othniel Nyamekye scored 13 points and three other Ospreys scored in double figures to lead Stockton University to a 69-60 victory over William Patterson in a New Jersey Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Saturday in Galloway Township.
Junior forward Steve Ferebee (Absegami H.S.) added 12 points, Jordan Taylor 11 and Tariq Baker 10.
Nyamekye, a junior forward, also led the Ospreys with 10 rebounds. Taylor got nine, Keenan Williams Jr. eight. Williams, a senior guard, also had a game-high five assists.
The Ospreys, who raced out to a 32-17 halftime lead, improved to 9-11 (7-6). The Ospreys led by as many as 18 and had a 30-10 edge in bench scoring.
Domenic Mignone scored 27 for William Paterson.
The Pioneers, whose last lead was 4-3, dropped to 11-9 (6-7).
Women’s basketball: William Paterson University scored the first seven points of the quarter to surge past Stockton and beat the Ospreys 53-46 in an NJAC game.
Stockton dropped to 5-15 (2-11), while the visiting Pioneers improved to 11-9 (7-6).
The teams were tied 21-all at halftime, and Stockton led 36-35 entering the fourth quarter.
Senior forward April Peterson led Stockton with 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, her seventh double-double of the season. Junior guard Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) scored nine and had two steals. Freshman guard Emily Donzanti scored six and led all players with four assists.
Julie Rovito scored 24 for the Pioneers. William Paterson got 26 offensive rebounds and had a 52-44 overall edge in rebounds. The Pioneers also had a 16-10 advantage in points off turnovers.
