STATE COLLEGE, Penn. — Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen, who was twice suspended before being kicked off the team in December, appears to be back on the team.
The senior linebacker, a 2015 graduate of Barnegat High School, appeared on the official roster handed out by team officials Saturday afternoon, as the media room opened to reporters attending the Nittany Lions’ annual media day.
In December, when Bowen and a teammate were dismissed from the program for undisclosed reasons, the university said in a statement, “We appreciate their contributions to the program and wish them success in the future.”
Bowen was suspended for the final three regular-season games of the 2017 season before being dismissed from the team ahead of its appearance in the Fiesta Bowl.
The previous season, Bowen was suspended ahead of the team’s participation in the Rose Bowl.
In nine starts during his junior season, Bowen made 51 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and had 1.5 sacks. In 2016, Bowen started 12 games and made 68 tackles. He also played as a true freshman in 2015.
As a Barnegat senior in 2014, Bowen was a first-team Press All-Star.
Mark Wogenrich of The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.
