Barnegat High School graduate Manny Bowen will continue his football career at the University of Utah.
Bowen started his career at Penn State, but was not part of the Nittany Lions' roster this season.
Set in stone #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ILR60ph65S— Manny Bowen (@mannybowen43) November 21, 2018
Bowen will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Bowen, a senior, was a first-team Press All-Star in 2014.
In 2017, he started the first nine games for the Nittany Lions and made 51 tackles (fifth on the team), 3½ tackles for losses and one forced fumble before he was suspended indefinitely. It’s unclear why Bowen was suspended late last year.
He was reinstated to the team in August; however three weeks later Bowen was no longer part of the team, according to a statement from the school.
The 6-1, 238-pound Bowen started 12 games in 2016 and helped the Lions win the Big Ten championship and reach the Rose Bowl.
