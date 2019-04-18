Sara Wells (Barnegat H.S.) broke the New Jersey Institute of Technology discus record (109 feet, four inches) at the Metropolitan Outdoor Championship at Rutgers University last weekend. She finished 15th overall.
Alexa Gardner (Hammonton) was second in the javelin with a personal-best 44.58 meters for host Rutgers at the Metropolitan Outdoor Championship. Iyanla Kollock (Our Lady of Mercy) was second in the 100 with a personal-best 11.93. She was eighth in the 200 (25.35) and ran on the second-place 4x100 relay (47.37). Emma Bergman (Ocean City) was sixth in the 1,500 (4:49.00).
Joshonda Johnson (Absegami) was fourth in the 100 hurdles (14.50 seconds) for Rider at the Rider Invitational. Yvette Assongba (Mainland Regional) ran on the winning 4x100 relay (47.93).
Madelyn Bradway (Ocean City) was fourth in the hammer throw (48.90) for Sacred Heart at the George Mason Invitational in Fairfax, Virginia. She was fifth in the discus (41.54).
Devon Grisbaum (Ocean City) was 23rd in the 5,000 (18:29.65) for Vanderbilt at the Tennessee Relays.
Rowing
Olivia Martinelli (Ocean City) was the coxswain on West Virginia’s fourth-place third varsity eight at the George Mason Invitational. The Mountaineers advanced to the final with a second-place finish in their heat.
Arielle Schafer (Absegami) rowed on Alabama's winning second varsity eight (6 minutes, 52.50 seconds) at the Sunshine State Invitational in Sarasota, Florida. Alabama is ranked 18th nationally, the first time the program has been ranked in its history.
Men's volleyball
Rutgers-Newark freshman Arvind Kumar (Southern) was named the Continental Volleyball Conference Rookie of the Year on April 10. In a 3-1 loss to Marymount in the conference tournament, he had 11 kills and five digs.
