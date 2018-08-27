Just three weeks after being reinstated, Barnegat High School graduate Manny Bowen is back off the Penn State football team.
Penn State released its game notes Monday for the 2018 season and Bowen was not listed on the roster.
“Manny Bowen is no longer on the Penn State football team,” said an official statement from the university. “We wish him all the best.”
Bowen, a senior, was a first-team Press All-Star in 2014.
He started the first nine games for the Nittany Lions last season and made 51 tackles (fifth on the team), 3½ tackles for loss and one forced fumble before he was suspended indefinitely.
Three weeks ago at media day, Penn State coach James Franklin said Bowen was reinstated.
“We created stipulations for Manny to achieve from the time he left the program,” Franklin said the first week in August. “If he lived up to his end of the program, then he would have an opportunity to earn his way back on the roster.
“We felt like this plan was going to give him the best opportunity to graduate in December and leave this way. We didn’t make it easy on him.”
The 6-1, 238-pound Bowen started 12 games in 2016 and helped the Lions win the Big Ten championship and reach the Rose Bowl.
He made 68 tackles (fifth on the team) with 8½ tackles for loss (second on the team) and two sacks.
But he and wide receiver Saeed Blacknall were suspended from the Rose Bowl against USC for academic reasons. It’s unclear why Bowen was suspended late last year.
Penn State begins its 2018 season Saturday at home against Appalachian State.
