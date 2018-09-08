Stockton University’s Christian Bik, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, scored twice as the Ospreys beat visiting Marywood University 5-0 in a nonconference men’s soccer game Saturday.
In Stockton’s home opener, Bik scored a goal in each half, his first two of the year. Andrew Griggs (Absegami) scored his first Stockton goal.
The Ospreys improved to 2-2, and Marywood fell to 0-2.
Villy Fortulus made it 1-0 in the 12th minute off an assist by Ervin Gjeli. Bobby Riordan also scored.
Dino Gromitsaris made one save in 45 minutes for Stockton. Michael Lescano and Travis Yates split time in the net in the second half for the Ospreys but neither had to make no saves.
Women’s soccer: Stockton (2-1-1) beat North Carolina Wesleyan 1-0 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
Freshman Susan Porambo scored her first career goal 8:04 into the game. Nicole Pallante made two saves and recorded her 27th career shutout to tie Sarah Hinkle (2010-2013) for fourth place in Stockton history.
Women’s volleyball: Stockton went 3-1 at the two-day Muhlenberg Buttermaker Tournament in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to improve to 5-3.
On Saturday, the Ospreys swept Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham 3-0 (25-21, 25-17 and 25-21) and lost to host Muhlenberg 3-2 (25-11, 19-25, 19-25, 25-21 and 15-8). Stockton won both its matches Friday, beating Stevenson 3-2 (25-21, 25-16, 17-25, 15-25 and 15-11) and sweeping Neumann 3-0 (25-19, 25-20 and 25-22).
Stockton’s Allie Desmond had a match-high 13 kills against FDU-Florham, and she tied her career-high with 20 kills against Muhlenberg. Emily Sullivan had 36 assists against Muhlenberg.
Cross country: The Stockton women’s team finished second among 16 teams and the men were second among 15 teams at the Philly Metro Invitational.
Joe D’Amico led the Stockton men, finishing seventh in the 8-kilometer race in 28 minutes, 24.1 seconds. Hayley Baydar led Stockton in the 6k women’s race, finishing ninth in 21:17.2.
Field hockey: The Ospreys (3-1) lost for the first time this season, 2-1 to SUNY New Paltz in Galloway Township.
Britney Stein (Ocean City) scored to make it 1-0 in the first half, and Victoria Caiazzo (Southern Regional) assisted.
Samantha Ackerman tied it for SUNY New Paltz and Carly Croteau scored the winning goal with just more than 15 minutes left to play.
Stockton’s Emily Gilligan made four saves.
