Ursinus College junior midfielder field hockey player Brianna Nicholas was named the Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Nicholas, a 2016 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate from Villas, scored five total goals in two road wins for the Bears last week.
She had all three goals in a 3-0 win over Elizabethtown. She had two goals in a 7-2 win over McDaniel.
Nicholas was the Bears’ (3-2) leading scorer through five games with five goals. She also had one assist for a total of 11 points.
In La Salle’s 3-1 win over Central Michigan, Shannon O’Reilly (Ocean City) had an assist and Rialee Allen (Ocean City) scored. In a 2-1 loss to Longwood, Allen scored.
Kelly Hanna (Ocean City) scored in Monmouth’s 3-1 loss to Columbia and in a 3-1 win over Villanova.
Madison Morano (Eastern Regional; Hammonton resident) had an assist in Penn State’s 4-1 loss to Duke.
Kat Conroy (Southern Regional) scored in Rider’s 2-0 win over Towson.
Gillian Nardelli (Cumberland Regional) assisted on the winning goal of Delaware Valley’s 3-2 victory over Albright. She also scored in a 7-1 win over New England.
Jordana Ambros (Cumberland) had an assist in Widener’s 3-0 win over Drew. In a 5-4 win over Wilkes, Kelsi Walker (Cedar Creek) had a goal and an assist and Ambros scored.
Women’s soccer
Madie Gibson (Lower Cape May Regional) scored in the 19th minute of Monmouth’s 1-0 win over Seton Hall.
Christine Conaghy (Holy Spirit) had an assist in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 1-0 win over Temple. She also had an assist in a 3-2 win over Maryland-Baltimore County.
Jenna Sayers (Oakcrest) scored in Rutgers’ 2-2 tie with La Salle.
Emma Wilkins (Absegami) scored in Temple’s 3-1 loss to Coastal Carolina and in a 3-0 win over Wagner.
Natalie Axelsson (Absegami) made three saves in Georgian Court’s 4-2 win over Chestnut Hill.
Dominique Barber (Oakcrest) scored in Palm Beach Atlantic’s 5-0 win over Florida Memorial.
Alexis Tunney (Absegami) made seven saves in Albright’s 2-2 tie with DeSales. She made six saves in a 2-1 win over McDaniel and three saves in a 1-0 win over King’s College.
Annie Rose (Lacey Township) scored in Alvernia’s 3-0 win over Lycoming.
Veronica Garcia (Ocean City) scored in the 26th of Arcadia’s 1-0 win over Ursinus.
Brittany Purdy (Absegami) scored in Cabrini’s 3-0 win over Rosemont.
Kylee Ballard (Egg Harbor Township) scored her first collegiate goal in Coast Guard’s 7-2 win over Framingham State. She scored in a 2-0 win over Penn State-Behrend.
Alyssa Simpkins (Millville) had an assist in Eastern’s 3-1 win over Cabrini.
Jordyn Martini (EHT) scored in Misericordia’s 1-1 tie with Kean.
Gabrielle Tancredi (Hammonton) scored in Montclair State’s 4-0 win over Frostburg State.
Anna Attardi (Atlantic County Institute of Technology) made three saves in Neumann’s 5-0 win over Notre Dame (Maryland). On Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, she was named the Atlantic East Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Abby Daigle (Millville) had a goal and two assists in Rowan’s 10-0 win over Wesleyan. In a 1-0 win over Emory, Daigle scored the winner in the 37th minute, and Shelby Money (Vineland) made six saves in the shutout. In a 3-0 win over Marymount, Money made one save in the shutout.
Delaney Sabath (Absegami) made three saves for the shutout in Widener’s 2-0 win over Rutgers-Camden.
Morgan Bringoli (Barnegat) scored in William Paterson’s 2-0 win over Centenary.
Men’s soccer
Matt O'Connell (Pinelands Regional) scored in American's 3-2 loss to Oregon State.
Brad Bischoff (Southern Regional) scored in Manhattanville's 10-1 win over New Rochelle.
Andrew Thompson (Absegami) scored in Chestnut Hill's 6-2 loss to East Stroudsburg. He scored in a 5-3 loss to Georgian Court.
Robert Biele (Lacey Township) had an assist in Georgian Court's 7-0 win over Concordia.
Sal Zampirri (Wildwood Catholic) had an assist in Cabrini's 1-0 win over DeSales.
Alex Clark (St. Augustine Prep) scored in Haverford’s 3-1 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology.
Joseph Fala (Middle Township) scored twice in Ramapo’s 4-0 win over Lehman. He scored three goals in a 6-0 win over Brooklyn College and one goal in a 2-0 win over New Jersey City.
Bobby Considine (Lacey Township) made eight saves in Stevenson’s 2-1 loss to York. In a 3-0 win over Shenandoah, Matt Stellitano (Mainland Regional) made four saves for his first career shutout. In a 5-0 win, Stellitano made two saves in 45 minutes.
Caden Sundermann (Pinelands) scored in Wesley’s 3-2 win over McDaniel. He scored in a 2-0 win over Rosemont.
Football
Running back Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) had 21 yards rushing on 10 carries and Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had two receptions for 7 yards in Rutgers’ 52-3 loss to Ohio State. In a 55-14 loss to Kansas, Melton had two receptions for seven yards.
Running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville) had 107 yards on 14 carries in Temple’s 36-29 loss to Buffalo. He had 118 yards on 26 carries in a 35-14 win over Maryland.
Wide receiver De’Quan Bowman (Bridgeton) had two receptions for 22 yards in Texas Tech’s 77-0 win over Lamar.
Linebacker Jeff Steeb (Holy Spirit) had three tackles, including one for a loss, in Villanova’s 31-9 win over Lehigh. He had nine tackles, including a sack, and an interception in a 45-35 loss to Towson.
Men’s cross country
Giovanni Aracena (Pleasantville) finished 29th for Bloomfield in 29 minutes, 46.1 seconds at the Philly Metro XC Invitational 8-kilometer race.
Women’s cross country
Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland Regional) finished 32nd overall in her collegiate debut for Georgetown, finishing in 22:20 at the Harry Groves Spiked Show Invitational at Penn State.
Abby Gauthier (Lacey) finished 20th (24:12.69) for Towson at the Salty Dog Invitational held at the Naval Academy.
Devon Grisbaum (Ocean City) was 13th (14:01.07) on the 4k course for Vanderbilt at the Auburn Invitational. She also finished 93rd (19:23.1) at the Commodore Classic 5k.
Kaitlyn Mooney (Southern Regional) won the Purchase Invitational in New York for the Coast Guard Academy, winning in 23:39.66.
Mackenzie Greene (Ocean City) was Immaculata’s top finisher, placing 100th (28:02.87) at the Bill Fritz Invitational held at Rowan.
Women’s tennis
Aubrey Hawn (Oakcrest) won the top singles match 6-0, 6-0, and also won in doubles 8-0 for Rutgers-Camden in a 9-0 win over Cedar Crest. Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won her singles 6-0, 6-0, and her doubles 8-0. The tandem of Hannah Cohan (Hammonton) and Morgan Dempsey (Schalick; Vineland resident) won 8-0, and won their respective singles sets 6-0, 6-1.
Golf
David Hicks (Middle Township) tied for 65th place with a two-round 147 (5-over) for seventh-place William Mary at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational.
Michael Lange (Atlantic City) shot a three-day 233 to finish 10th for Rosemont at the St. John Fisher Invitational in Auburn, New York. He shot a two-round 144, including a final-round 70, to finish tied for 16th at the Carnegie Mellon Tournament.
Ursinus’ Ryan Hodgdon (Mainland) tied for 38th with an 87 (16-over) at the Swarthmore/Neumann Invitational in Wilmington, Delaware.
Julia Kline (Atlantic City) finished 22nd with a 98 (22-over) for Stevenson at the McDaniel Fall Invitational in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.
Women’s volleyball
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had eight kills in Georgian Court’s 3-1 win over Wilmington and had eight kills in a 3-0 win over Concordia.
Jennifer Severino (Absegami) had five kills in Keene State’s 3-0 win over Elmira. She had seven kills and three digs in a 3-0 win over Eastern Connecticut State and had five kills in a 3-0 win over Husson.
Alexa Cacacie (Southern) had 12 kills and four digs in a 3-2 loss to Western Connecticut State. She had 12 kills in a 3-0 win over Connecticut College and had 15 kills and two digs in a 3-1 win over Massachusetts-Dartmouth.
Morgan Ridgway (Barnegat) had 12 kills and eight digs in Ramapo’s 3-0 loss to Skidmore. She had nine kills and 19 digs in a 3-2 win over Buffalo State and 11 kills and 11 digs in a 3-0 win over New Jersey City. She had 10 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 win over Bard.
