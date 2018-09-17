Ursinus College junior midfielder field hockey player Brianne Nicholas was named the Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Nicholas, a 2016 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate from the Villas section of Lower Township, scored five total goals in two road wins for the Bears last week.
She had all three goals in a 3-0 win over Elizabethtown. She had two goals in a 7-2 win over McDaniel.
Nicholas was the Bears’ (3-2) leading scorer through five games with five goals. She also had one assist for a total of 11 points.
In La Salle’s 3-1 win over Central Michigan, Shannon O’Reilly (Ocean City) had an assist and Rialee Allen (Ocean City) scored. In a 2-1 loss to Longwood, Allen scored.
Kelly Hanna (Ocean City) scored in Monmouth’s 3-1 loss to Columbia and in a 3-1 win over Villanova.
Madison Morano (Eastern Regional; Hammonton resident) had an assist in Penn State’s 4-1 loss to Duke.
Kat Conroy (Southern Regional) scored in Rider’s 2-0 win over Towson.
Gillian Nardelli (Cumberland Regional) assisted on the winning goal of Delaware Valley’s 3-2 victory over Albright. She also scored in a 7-1 win over New England.
Jordana Ambros (Cumberland) had an assist in Widener’s 3-0 win over Drew. In a 5-4 win over Wilkes, Kelsi Walker (Cedar Creek) had a goal and an assist and Ambros scored.
Men’s soccer
Matt O’Connell (Pinelands Regional) scored in American’s 3-2 loss to Oregon State.
Brad Bischoff (Southern Regional) scored in Manhattanville’s 10-1 win over New Rochelle.
Andrew Thompson (Absegami) scored in Chestnut Hill’s 6-2 loss to East Stroudsburg. He scored in a 5-3 loss to Georgian Court.
Robert Biele (Lacey Township) had an assist in Georgian Court’s 7-0 win over Concordia.
Sal Zampirri (Wildwood Catholic) had an assist in Cabrini’s 1-0 win over DeSales.
Alex Clark (St. Augustine Prep) scored in Haverford’s 3-1 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology.
Joseph Fala (Middle Township) scored twice in Ramapo’s 4-0 win over Lehman. He scored three goals in a 6-0 win over Brooklyn College and one goal in a 2-0 win over New Jersey City.
Bobby Considine (Lacey Township) made eight saves in Stevenson’s 2-1 loss to York. In a 3-0 win over Shenandoah, Matt Stellitano (Mainland Regional) made four saves for his first career shutout. In a 5-0 win, Stellitano made two saves in 45 minutes.
Caden Sundermann (Pinelands) scored in Wesley’s 3-2 win over McDaniel. He scored in a 2-0 win over Rosemont.
Football
Running back Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) had 21 yards rushing on 10 carries and Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had two receptions for 7 yards in Rutgers’ 52-3 loss to Ohio State. In a 55-14 loss to Kansas, Melton had two receptions for seven yards.
Running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville) had 107 yards on 14 carries in Temple’s 36-29 loss to Buffalo. He had 118 yards on 26 carries in a 35-14 win over Maryland.
Wide receiver De’Quan Bowman (Bridgeton) had two receptions for 22 yards in Texas Tech’s 77-0 win over Lamar.
Linebacker Jeff Steeb (Holy Spirit) had three tackles, including one for a loss, in Villanova’s 31-9 win over Lehigh. He had nine tackles, including a sack, and an interception in a 45-35 loss to Towson.
