Senior forward Destiny Thompson scored her 1,000th career point for the Georgian Court women’s basketball team Saturday.
Thompson, a 2015 Bridgeton High School graduate, reached the milestone with 7 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Lions’ 79-58 win over Bloomfield. She scored 19 and grabbed 11 rebounds in the win.
Thompson also had 24 points and seven rebounds in a 87-80 win over Holy Family.
This season, the 5-foot-11 forward is averaging 15.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games for the Lions (7-11).
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 10 points and three assists in Fordham’s 56-38 win over Rhode Island. She had 11 points and four rebounds in a 60-56 loss to Davidson.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) scored seven in Jefferson’s 86-61 win over Caldwell.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had eight points and five rebounds in Albright’s 61-40 loss to Widener. She had 14 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in a 53-50 loss to Lycoming.
Dej’hanee McNeal (Lower Cape May) grabbed seven rebounds in Alvernia’s 77-55 loss to Stevenson.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 13 points and five rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 60-55 loss to the University of the Sciences. She had eight points and 12 rebounds in a 68-56 win over Felician.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had six points, four rebounds and three assists in Cairn’s 71-53 win over Clarks Summit. She had eight points and four rebounds in a 56-53 win over Notre Dame (Maryland). She had 14 points, nine rebounds four assists and two steals in a 58-56 loss to Bryn Athyn.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had 14 points, four rebounds and three steals in Catholic’s 83-58 win over Goucher. She had 16 points, five steals and four rebounds in a 62-38 win over Moravian.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had five points, five rebounds and three steals in Delaware Valley’s 70-45 loss to King’s College. She had six points, six steals and three rebounds in a 56-45 loss to Wilkes and four points and three rebounds in a 74-50 loss to Manhattanville.
MaryKate McLaughlin (St. Joseph) had six points, nine rebounds and three blocks in Eastern’s 73-65 loss to Manhattanville. She grabbed four rebounds in a 73-44 loss to DeSales and four points and two rebounds in an 82-68 win over Wilkes.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 15 points, six rebounds and three steals in Kean’s 52-41 loss to Rutgers-Newark. She scored 32 and added six assists and four rebounds in a 73-65 loss to Rutgers-Camden. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Ashley Kline (Pinelands Regional) had six rebounds, five assists and two points in Lebanon Valley’s 70-69 win over Lycoming.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists in Marywood’s 65-54 win over Immaculata. She had 16 points, five assists and three rebounds in an 85-81 loss to Gwynedd Mercy. She had four points, three rebounds and three assists in a 65-52 win over Penn College.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) scored 10 in Rowan’s 47-46 win over TCNJ. With the Profs down by one, she sank the tying and go-ahead free throws with 20 seconds left. In a 74-68 win over Ramapo, she had 16 points, three assists and two steals.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists in Widener’s 65-60 loss to Messiah. She had seven points and three assists in a 61-40 win over Albright. She scored 14 in a 97-57 win over Hood.
Women’s swimming
Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) swam on Cabrini’s winning 200-yard freestyle relay (1:50:.26) and finished third in the 200 individual medley (2:24.50) and 100 backstroke (1:08.78) in a 132-68 win over Marymount.
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 26 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds in American’s 70-66 win over Boston. He had 20 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 76-68 win over Bucknell.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had four assists, three rebounds and two points in Bowling Green’s 80-67 win over Eastern Michigan. He scored three in a 67-53 loss to Miami (Ohio).
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) had 17 points and four rebounds in Maryland Eastern Shore’s 89-68 loss to Bethune-Cookman.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored 12 in Howard’s 84-71 loss to Harvard.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had eight points and two rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 65-51 win over Massachusetts. He had 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 66-57 win over Richmond.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) scored five in Bloomsburg’s 111-82 loss to East Stroudsburg. He scored five in a 78-74 loss to Seton Hill. He scored 11 in an 88-80 loss to Mansfield.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) had six points and four rebounds in Chestnut Hill’s 81-59 loss to Wilmington. He scored 22 and had eight rebounds in a 66-61 loss to Concordia.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern) scored 24 and grabbed 15 rebounds in Pace’ 73-62 loss to Saint Anselm. He had 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 77-68 win over Saint Michael’s.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the University of the Sciences’ 74-69 win over Goldey-Beacom.
Game Michnya (Mainland) scored three in Bryn Athyn’s 83-59 win over Clarks Summit.
In Cabrini’s 80-79 loss to Marymound, DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had nine points and brother Trey Smith scored three. In an 88-73 loss to Gwynedd Mercy, DJ Smith scored nine and Trey Smith seven.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in Centenary’s 83-64 win over Hunter College. He had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a 78-66 win over Wilson.
Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine) had 22 points and 15 rebounds in Drew’s 68-58 win over Elizabethtown. He had 12 points and 13 rebounds in a 79-71 loss to Scranton. He had 24 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in a 66-64 win over Juniata.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had three points and six rebounds in Elizabethtown’s 68-58 loss to Drew. In a 77-56 loss to Scranton, he had eight points and his brother Jake Dubois added four.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) scored six in Gwynedd Mercy’s 84-69 loss to Marywood.
Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) had five points and two rebounds in Rowan’s 93-82 win over The College of New Jersey. He had three points and two rebounds in a 77-65 loss to Ramapo.
Trai Greer (Middle Township) had nine points and six rebounds in Rutgers-Camden’s 78-61 loss to Stockton. He had 12 points, five assists and two rebounds in an 86-64 loss to Kean.
Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 16 points, five rebounds and two assists in Widener’s 76-64 win over Messiah. He had nine rebounds, four points and four assists in a 70-62 win over Albright and 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 65-58 win over Hood.
