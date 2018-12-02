The Atlantic Cape Community College men’s basketball team beat host Sussex County Community College 83-69 Saturday in a Garden State Athletic Conference game.
Jalen Hudgins (Middle Township H.S.) led the Buccaneers with 37 points and 15 rebounds.
The Buccaneers improved to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
The Skylanders, of Newton in Sussex County, fell to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
Isaiah Price added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Atlantic Cape, while Kenny Allen (Pleasantville) had 10 points and five assists, and Ayshion Centano had 10 points and five steals.
For Sussex County Community, George Mendez and Samir Wheeler scored 20 and 19 points, respectively.
The Buccaneers host Brookdale Community College at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mays Landing campus.
