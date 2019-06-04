Three members of the Cumberland County College baseball team, Ryan McIsaac, Mike Miles and Dylan Scaranda, have been selected as National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Region XIX first-team all-stars.
McIsaac is a Millville High School graduate, while Miles is from St. Augustine Prep and Scaranda is from Absegami. All are sophomores.
The three helped Cumberland County (47-5) win the NJCAA Division III World Series last week in Greeneville, Tennessee. The Dukes went 4-0, beating rival and top-seeded Rowan College at Gloucester County twice, including 11-7 on May 29 in the championship final.
Cumberland County lost twice in the Region XIX playoffs, a tournament won by Rowan Gloucester. But the Dukes received the only at-large bid in the eight-team World Series.
Also for Cumberland County, Vinny Napolitano and Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) were chosen to the Region XIX second team, and Matt Spaeth and Nick Milhan (Egg Harbor Township) to the third team.
McIsaac, a second baseman, hit .368 (77 for 209) with 16 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 55 RBIs. Miles, the winning pitcher of the championship game, went 12-0 on the season, and had two wins and a save in the World Series. He had 114 strikeouts, walked 39 and had a 1.84 ERA. Scaranda, a third baseman, led the Dukes with a .426 average (78 for 183), with a team-leading 22 doubles, three triples, six homers and a team-leading 65 RBIs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.