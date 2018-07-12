Malachi Timberlake, a Cedar Creek High School graduate, has committed to play football at NCAA Division II Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida.
Timberlake, a defensive back, previously attended Division I Sacred Heart University, but realized after a short time that it was not the right fit for him.
“I signed with them back in January and enrolled there in the spring,” Timberlake said. “It just wasn’t a good fit for me. I had to make a decision with my family and coaches and worked to get my release.”
After being released from his scholarship, Florida Tech reached out to Timberlake.
“They flew me down on an official visit in the first week of May. I enjoyed it and I told them I would be committing after the first visit,” the Egg Harbor City resident said. “I knew that if I transferred to another Division I school I would have to sit out a season, so I dropped down a level to play right away. ”
The Panthers went 5-6 overall last season and 3-5 in the Gulf South Conference and are led by head coach Steve Englehart.
Timberlake, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is already on campus participating in summer workouts. He received both an academic and athletic scholarship. Timberlake will major in business and administration.
“Florida Tech has a great program (for my major),” Timberlake said. “It’s in the top 10 percent in the entire country and that persuaded me to attend there as well.”
Before he attended Scared Heart, Timberlake attended ASA College a junior college in Brooklyn, New York. While at the school, he earned an associates degree in business and administration.
During his time at ASA, Timberlake had 42 solo tackles with an interception, earned all-conference honors and helped the Avengers go 9-1 and win the Valley of Sun Bowl in Mesa, Arizona.
Timberlake said he was also interested in Florida Tech because of defensive coordinator Rick Minter.
Minter began at Florida Tech in March of 2017 and was previously the linebacker coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from February of 2013 to January of 2016.
“He’s a really cerebral coach and can help me take my game to the next level,” Timberlake said.
