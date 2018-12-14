The college basketball drought in Atlantic City is over.
It returns to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall after a five-year hiatus with two men's basketball events over the next two weekends.
Nationally ranked Virginia Tech and area favorites Temple and Princeton are among eight teams participating in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's inaugural Air Force Reserve Boardwalk Hall Classic on Saturday.
On Dec. 21-22, La Salle University will join Alabama A&M, Towson and Tulane in the Boardwalk Hall Battle championship tournament.
"Everybody is very excited to see college basketball back at Boardwalk Hall," said Jim Wood, CEO of the Atlantic City Sports Commission. "It's something that's been missing for an extended period of time. A lot of people from Atlantic County and elsewhere have been continually mentioning how much they want to have it back. We're thrilled."