Four Cumberland County College pitchers combined on a seven-inning no-hitter as the nationally ranked Dukes beat Delaware County Community College 14-0 in Vineland.
The Dukes (8-1) hit three home runs in the Region XIX game and extended their winning streak to seven games.
Earlier Tuesday, the National Junior College Athletic Association released its first Division III rankings of the season, and the Dukes, unranked last season, were fourth in the country.
Anthony Masselli (5-0) pitched five innings, striking out 12 and walking two.
Nick Hillesheim (Absegami H.S.) struck out one in one inning. Coe Nolan pitched the seventh, striking out one, to complete the no-hitter.
Donnie Stone (Absegami) doubled, hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs. Vinny Napolitano hit a two-run homer, had a sacrifice fly and drove in three.
Matt Spaeth hit a two-run homer.
Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Scaranda, a sophomore infielder, began Tuesday batting .538 with 11 RBIs.
Sophomore pitcher Jarrett Quinn is 3-0 with a 0.50 ERA in 18 innings. He has struck out 16.
The Dukes will play three games Monday at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, North Carolina.
They’ll play John Wood Community College, Elgin Community College and New River Community College.
