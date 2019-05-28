Cumberland County College is one win away from the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III baseball championship.
The Dukes beat familiar rival Rowan College at Gloucester County 15-13 early Tuesday morning in Grenneville, Tennessee, to advance to the finals of the World Series.
It was a back-and-forth game that started hours late, due to earlier games going long and an electrical issue at the stadium, and ended at about 1:35 a.m. at Tusculum University's Pioneer Park.
The Dukes went ahead for good in the top of the eighth inning by scoring five runs, including four with two outs. They took a 15-11 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Roadrunners scored two runs, and Dukes No. 1 pitcher Michael Miles came in to get the last out of the game.
Prior to that, the teams seemingly exchanged the lead with each at-bat.
The score was 3-3 after the first inning. The Dukes fell behind 5-3 but then went ahead 6-5 in the top of the fourth. Cumberland fell behind again, trailing 8-7 after five innings and 11-10 after six.
The Dukes (46-5) will play for the national championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday against either Rowan or the Brookhaven (Texas)/Century (Minnesota) winner.
Brookhaven and Century will play at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Rowan will play the winner at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
If the Dukes lose Wednesday, the same two teams would play again Thursday night with the title going to the winner.
The Dukes were ranked No. 1 nationally for the final six weeks of the regular season but lost to Rowan College of Gloucester County and Brookdale Community College in the NJCAA Region XIX playoffs this month.
They then got the only at-large bid to the eight-team World Series.
Cumberland County is in the World Series for the third time under coach Keith Gorman. The Dukes finished second in 2014 and third in 2017.
Sunday's late game
Cumberland County advanced to the winners bracket final with a 7-0 win over Brookhaven College, of Farmers Branch, Texas, in a second-round game.
The Dukes scored four runs in the top of the first inning. Ryan McIsaac (Millville), Vincent Napolitano, Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) and Christian Lutz each had RBI doubles in the inning.
McIsaac went 4 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs and Nick Milhan (Egg Harbor Township), Stone, Lutz and Brian Gallante each added two hits.
Winning pitcher Joe Nestel (4-0) went nine innings and threw 142 pitches. He scattered 10 hits, walked two and struck out seven.
