The Cumberland County College baseball team beat Rowan College at Gloucester County 11-7 on Wednesday night to win the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series championship in Greeneville, Tennessee.
Cumberland County went up 6-0 in the bottom of the first inning on six hits, and continued to stay ahead. The Dukes added single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings, and two more runs in the seventh.
The third-seeded Dukes (47-5) went 4-0 in the World Series to win the program's first NJCAA national championship. Two of the wins were over top-seeded Rowan Gloucester. Cumberland County was the only team to get an at-large bid to the eight-team double-elimination tournament. Rowan Gloucester finished at 42-11.